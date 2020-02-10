All sections
blotterOctober 2, 2020
Cape police report 10/2/20
CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported in the 1000 block of Bloomfield Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 1000 block of Clark Avenue.
Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 1100 block of Ranney Avenue.
  • Larceny was reported in the 200 block of South Hanover Street.
  • Shoplifting was reported in the 3400 block of Lowes Drive.
  • Burglary was reported in the 400 block of South Louisiana.

Miscellaneous

  • Drug violation was reported at Big Bend Road and Mill Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the 1000 block of Frederick Street.
  • Drug violation was reported at Amethyst and North Middle streets.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports
