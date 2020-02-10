Cape police report 10/2/20

Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Assaults n Assault was reported in the 1000 block of Bloomfield Street. n Assault was reported in the 1000 block of Clark Avenue. Thefts n Theft was reported in the 1100 block of Ranney Avenue...
CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.
Assaults
Assault was reported in the 1000 block of Bloomfield Street.
Assault was reported in the 1000 block of Clark Avenue.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
Thefts
Theft was reported in the 1100 block of Ranney Avenue.
Larceny was reported in the 200 block of South Hanover Street.
Shoplifting was reported in the 3400 block of Lowes Drive.
Burglary was reported in the 400 block of South Louisiana.
Miscellaneous
Drug violation was reported at Big Bend Road and Mill Street.
Property damage was reported in the 1000 block of Frederick Street.
Drug violation was reported at Amethyst and North Middle streets.