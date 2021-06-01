All sections
January 6, 2021
Cape police report 1/6/21
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. DWI n Driving under the influence was reported in the 2100 block of William Street. Assault n Assault was reported at South Sprigg and La Cruz streets. Thefts n Theft was reported in the 700 block of North Mount Auburn Road...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.

DWI

  • Driving under the influence was reported in the 2100 block of William Street.
Assault

  • Assault was reported at South Sprigg and La Cruz streets.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 700 block of North Mount Auburn Road.
  • Larceny was reported in the 200 block of Siemers Drive.
