Cape police report 1/6/21

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. DWI n Driving under the influence was reported in the 2100 block of William Street. Assault n Assault was reported at South Sprigg and La Cruz streets. Thefts n Theft was reported in the 700 block of North Mount Auburn Road...
CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.
DWI
Driving under the influence was reported in the 2100 block of William Street.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
Assault
Assault was reported at South Sprigg and La Cruz streets.
Thefts
Theft was reported in the 700 block of North Mount Auburn Road.
Larceny was reported in the 200 block of Siemers Drive.