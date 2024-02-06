Cape man cited for alleged felony driving violations

Missouri State Highway Patrol officers arrested a Cape Girardeau County man for various alleged driving offenses.
Arrested was Monte Gardner, 39. Officers cited him for felony driving while intoxicated/persistent offender, felony resisting arrest, felony endangering the welfare of a child, felony property damage, felony leaving the scene of a crash, driving on a revoked license and wrong-way driving.
The arrest came at about 11:20 p.m. Saturday.
