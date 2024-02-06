All sections
May 5, 2021

Cape man cited for alleged felony driving violations

Missouri State Highway Patrol officers arrested a Cape Girardeau County man for various alleged driving offenses. Arrested was Monte Gardner, 39. Officers cited him for felony driving while intoxicated/persistent offender, felony resisting arrest, felony endangering the welfare of a child, felony property damage, felony leaving the scene of a crash, driving on a revoked license and wrong-way driving...

Southeast Missourian
story image illustation

Missouri State Highway Patrol officers arrested a Cape Girardeau County man for various alleged driving offenses.

Arrested was Monte Gardner, 39. Officers cited him for felony driving while intoxicated/persistent offender, felony resisting arrest, felony endangering the welfare of a child, felony property damage, felony leaving the scene of a crash, driving on a revoked license and wrong-way driving.

The arrest came at about 11:20 p.m. Saturday.

Police/Fire Reports

