blotterAugust 24, 2017
Cape Girareau fire report 8/24/17
CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls:

Tuesday

  • Medical assists were made at 1:21 p.m. on William Street; 2:58 p.m. on Themis Street; 3:02 p.m. on South Mount Auburn Road; and 6:17 p.m. on North Kingshighway.
  • At 4 a.m., emergency medical service, excluding vehicle accident, on Themis Street.
  • At 1:17 p.m., dispatched and canceled en route to William Street.
  • At 1:32 p.m., a good-intent call, no medical, false alarm on Kingsway Drive.
  • At 1:45 p.m., dispatched and canceled en route to Highway 25.
  • At 4:13 p.m., motor-vehicle accident with injuries on William Street.
