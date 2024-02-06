Cape Girareau fire report 8/24/17

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls: Tuesday n Medical assists were made at 1:21 p.m. on William Street; 2:58 p.m. on Themis Street; 3:02 p.m. on South Mount Auburn Road; and 6:17 p.m. on North Kingshighway...
CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls:
Tuesday
Medical assists were made at 1:21 p.m. on William Street; 2:58 p.m. on Themis Street; 3:02 p.m. on South Mount Auburn Road; and 6:17 p.m. on North Kingshighway.
At 4 a.m., emergency medical service, excluding vehicle accident, on Themis Street.
At 1:17 p.m., dispatched and canceled en route to William Street.
At 1:32 p.m., a good-intent call, no medical, false alarm on Kingsway Drive.
At 1:45 p.m., dispatched and canceled en route to Highway 25.
At 4:13 p.m., motor-vehicle accident with injuries on William Street.