blotter August 24, 2017

Cape Girareau fire report 8/24/17

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls: Tuesday n Medical assists were made at 1:21 p.m. on William Street; 2:58 p.m. on Themis Street; 3:02 p.m. on South Mount Auburn Road; and 6:17 p.m. on North Kingshighway...