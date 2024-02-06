Cape Girardeau sheriff's report 5/22/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n Austin M. Darwin, 18, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on North Kingshighway on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for two counts of harassment...
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
Austin M. Darwin, 18, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on North Kingshighway on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for two counts of harassment.
Joshua W. Curtis, 35, of Cape Girardeau was arrested in Dutchtown on a Chaffee, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear for traffic offenses.
Tommie E. McClinton, 40, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on North Missouri Street on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for fourth-degree domestic assault.