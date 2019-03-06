Cape Girardeau, Scott City fire reports 6/3/19

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls: Friday n Medical assists were made at 7:09 a.m. on Themis Street, 12:29 p.m. on South Kingshighway and 6:39 p.m. on North Fountain Street. n At 12:25 p.m., false alarm or false call on Towers Circle...
CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls:
Friday
Medical assists were made at 7:09 a.m. on Themis Street, 12:29 p.m. on South Kingshighway and 6:39 p.m. on North Fountain Street.
At 12:25 p.m., false alarm or false call on Towers Circle.
At 1:34 p.m., motor-vehicle accident with injuries on Interstate 55.
At 5:26 p.m., no incident found on arrival on Themis Street.
Saturday
Medical assists were made at 12:14 a.m. on North Middle Street, 12:48 a.m. on North Middle Street, 1:19 a.m. on Ranney Avenue, 5:46 a.m. on Kell Farm Drive, 7:25 a.m. on Westwood Drive, 8:19 a.m. on Campster Drive, 9:07 a.m. on Good Hope Street, 12:02 p.m. on Siemers Drive, 12:10 p.m. on Linden Street, 3:51 p.m. on Touchdown Drive, 5:25 p.m. on North Sprigg Street, 9:12 p.m. on South Pacific Street and 9:33 p.m. on North Fountain Street.
At 1:12 a.m., a fire on Boutin Drive.
At 5:19 a.m., false alarm or false call on Whitener Street.
At 8:15 a.m., citizen assist on North Spanish Street.
At 11:13 a.m., alarm system activation, no fire, on South Fountain Street.
SCOTT CITY
The Scott City Fire Department responded to the following calls:
May 24
At 3:46 p.m., motor-vehicle collision on northbound Interstate 55, mile marker 92.
At 4:16 p.m., emergency medical service in the 300 block of Susan Street.
At 6:11 p.m., emergency medical service in the 2100 block of Main Street.
May 25
At 8:07 a.m., emergency medical service in the 400 block of North Lincoln Avenue.
May 27
At 12:29 p.m., emergency medical service in the 300 block of Steck Street.
At 2:04 p.m., emergency medical service in the 300 block of East Hickory Street.
Tuesday
At 8:24 a.m., emergency medical service in the 500 block of Cape Street.
At 10:20 a.m., fire alarm at 607 Seventh St. East.
At 4:47 p.m., emergency medical service in the 200 block of Tenth Street.
Wednesday
At 9:16 a.m., motor-vehicle collision at Nash and East Outer roads.
At 7:27 p.m., weather watch on County Road 208.
At 7:55 p.m., fire alarm sounding at 314 Madison St.
At 9:10 p.m., transformer fire in the 300 block of Ruth Avenue.
Thursday
At 8:59 a.m., line down at 109 Jefferson St.
At 4:13 p.m., emergency medical service in the 100 block of West Outer Road.
Friday
At 4 a.m., structure fire at 22090 U.S. 61 in Morley, Missouri.