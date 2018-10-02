All sections
February 10, 2018

Cape Girardeau police, sheriff's report 2-10-18

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n Melanye Ross, 28, of Ullin, Illinois, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for speeding. Theft n Theft was reported at 2050 Thilenius St...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Melanye Ross, 28, of Ullin, Illinois, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for speeding.

Theft

  • Theft was reported at 2050 Thilenius St.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Judith Thornton, 62, of Sedgewickville, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for driving on a suspended/revoked license.
  • Michelle Cornelius, 52, of Benton, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for contempt of court/ driving on a suspended/revoked license.
  • Tyler Bowers, 39, of Advance, Missouri, was arrested for suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Nickolas Geiser, 21, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of stealing a firearm and second-degree burglary.
  • Skylar Tackett, 18, was arrested on suspicion of stealing a firearm and possession of a controlled substance, marijuana.

Raymond Dunn, 22, of Patton, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle on a highway without a valid license.

Police/Fire Reports

