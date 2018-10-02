Cape Girardeau police, sheriff's report 2-10-18

Theft was reported at 2050 Thilenius St.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

Judith Thornton, 62, of Sedgewickville, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for driving on a suspended/revoked license.

Michelle Cornelius, 52, of Benton, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for contempt of court/ driving on a suspended/revoked license.

Tyler Bowers, 39, of Advance, Missouri, was arrested for suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nickolas Geiser, 21, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of stealing a firearm and second-degree burglary.