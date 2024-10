blotter December 1, 2017

Cape Girardeau police report:12/1/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt. Arrests n Joshua L. Faulkner Sr., 42, 922 Good Hope St., was arrested at 505 N. Kingshighway on a Perry County, Missouri, warrant. n Angelo D. Brown, 32, 51 Hazel Drive, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for operator's license...