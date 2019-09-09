All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
blotterSeptember 9, 2019
Cape Girardeau police report 9/9/19
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Assaults n Assault was reported at 43 N. Hanover St. n Assault, property damage, armed criminal action and resisting arrest were reported at 57 N. Main St. A suspect was in custody...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported at 43 N. Hanover St.
  • Assault, property damage, armed criminal action and resisting arrest were reported at 57 N. Main St. A suspect was in custody.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Thefts

  • Theft was reported at 28 N. Pind Wood Lane.
  • Theft was reported in the 2100 block of William Street.
  • Theft was reported at North West End Boulevard and Broadway.
  • Burglary was reported in the 900 block of College Street.
  • Theft was reported.
  • Theft was reported at 3049 William St.

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported in the 3000 block of William Street.
  • Property damage was reported at 64 S. Plaza Way.
  • Property damage was reported in the 300 block of Broadway.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports
Story Links
Feedback Form
Related
blotterSep. 19
Fire report 9-19-24
blotterSep. 19
Police report 9-19-24
blotterSep. 18
Police report 9-18-24
blotterSep. 18
Fire report 9-18-24
blotterSep. 17
Police report 9-17-24
blotterSep. 17
Fire report 9-17-24
blotterSep. 14
Fire report 9-14-24
blotterSep. 14
Police report 9-14-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy