Cape Girardeau police report 9/9/19

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Assaults
Assault was reported at 43 N. Hanover St.
Assault, property damage, armed criminal action and resisting arrest were reported at 57 N. Main St. A suspect was in custody.
Thefts
Theft was reported at 28 N. Pind Wood Lane.
Theft was reported in the 2100 block of William Street.
Theft was reported at North West End Boulevard and Broadway.
Burglary was reported in the 900 block of College Street.
Theft was reported.
Theft was reported at 3049 William St.
Miscellaneous
Property damage was reported in the 3000 block of William Street.
Property damage was reported at 64 S. Plaza Way.
Property damage was reported in the 300 block of Broadway.