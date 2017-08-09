Cape Girardeau police report 9/8/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of driving while suspended at Elm and South Ellis streets.
- Jerry L. Curry, 52, 218 S. West End Blvd., was arrested at South Pacific and Good Hope streets on three Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear for no operator's license.
- Mark E. Brazel, 45, 1101 Good Hope St., was arrested in the 400 block of South Benton Street on Cape Girardeau warrants for expired license plates, no insurance, suspended license and improper registration and on suspicion of resisting arrest.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia at 417 Marroseann Drive.
- Dustin M. Martin, 25, 215 Hillvale Drive, was arrested at 1523 N. Spanish St. on two Cape Girardeau County warrants.
Citations
- Two juveniles were cited into juvenile court on suspicion of assault, assault on a law-enforcement officer and resisting arrest at 1000 S. Silver Springs Road.