All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
September 8, 2017

Cape Girardeau police report 9/8/17

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of driving while suspended at Elm and South Ellis streets. n Jerry L. Curry, 52, 218 S. West End Blvd., was arrested at South Pacific and Good Hope streets on three Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear for no operator's license...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of driving while suspended at Elm and South Ellis streets.
  • Jerry L. Curry, 52, 218 S. West End Blvd., was arrested at South Pacific and Good Hope streets on three Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear for no operator's license.
  • Mark E. Brazel, 45, 1101 Good Hope St., was arrested in the 400 block of South Benton Street on Cape Girardeau warrants for expired license plates, no insurance, suspended license and improper registration and on suspicion of resisting arrest.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia at 417 Marroseann Drive.
  • Dustin M. Martin, 25, 215 Hillvale Drive, was arrested at 1523 N. Spanish St. on two Cape Girardeau County warrants.

Citations

  • Two juveniles were cited into juvenile court on suspicion of assault, assault on a law-enforcement officer and resisting arrest at 1000 S. Silver Springs Road.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Burglary

  • Burglary was reported at Subway, 246 S. Silver Springs Road.

Theft

  • Theft was reported at 1608 N. West End Blvd.

Miscellaenous

  • Animal leash law required and animal city license required were reported at 1537 N. Water St.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Fire report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Police report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Police report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Fire report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Police report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Fire report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Police report 5-31-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Fire report 5-31-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy