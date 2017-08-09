Cape Girardeau police report 9/8/17

September 8, 2017

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of driving while suspended at Elm and South Ellis streets. n Jerry L. Curry, 52, 218 S. West End Blvd., was arrested at South Pacific and Good Hope streets on three Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear for no operator's license...