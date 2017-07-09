All sections
September 7, 2017

Cape Girardeau police report 9/7/17

September 7, 2017

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of domestic assault in the 100 block of South Hanover Street.
  • A juvenile was cited into juvenile court on suspicion of being beyond parental control at 2726 Adeleine Ave.
  • Israel S. Williams, 30, 321 S. Middle St., was arrested at South Sprigg and William streets on a Gwinnett County, Georgia, warrant.
  • Nigelle J. Bird, 25, 3 N. Henderson Ave., was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for improper registration.
  • Chad A. Brockmire, 41, 370 Country Club Drive, was arrested at Broadway and Lacey Street on a St. Louis County warrant.
Charges

  • Brittany N. Estes, 30, of Thebes, Illinois, was charged with theft from Saint Francis Medical Center, 211 Saint Francis Drive.
  • Jedediah L. Dibert, 39, of Whitewater was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and no headlights at Broadway and North Kingshighway.
  • Harry D. Sloan, 27, homeless, was charged with having an open container at Bellevue and North Lorimier streets.

Property damage

  • Property damage was reported at 1525 Rand St.
  • Property damage was reported at 1723 Bloomfield St.
  • Property damage was reported at North Main Street and Broadway.

Miscellaneous

  • Possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia were reported in the 1000 block of North Frederick Street.
Police/Fire Reports

