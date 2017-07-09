Cape Girardeau police report 9/7/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of domestic assault in the 100 block of South Hanover Street.
- A juvenile was cited into juvenile court on suspicion of being beyond parental control at 2726 Adeleine Ave.
- Israel S. Williams, 30, 321 S. Middle St., was arrested at South Sprigg and William streets on a Gwinnett County, Georgia, warrant.
- Nigelle J. Bird, 25, 3 N. Henderson Ave., was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for improper registration.
- Chad A. Brockmire, 41, 370 Country Club Drive, was arrested at Broadway and Lacey Street on a St. Louis County warrant.