September 29, 2017

Cape Girardeau police report 9/29/17

September 29, 2017

Cape Girardeau police report 9/29/17

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 200 block of North Lorimier Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 200 block of North Lorimier Street.
  • Darian L. Lynch, 20, of Benton, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for stealing.
  • Michael T. Anderson, 24, 36 N. Henderson Ave., was arrested at South Kingshighway and Shawnee Parkway on a warrant from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
  • Luigi G. Mastropierro, 40, 1019 Harmony Lane, was arrested at Independence and Pacific streets on Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear for stealing and failure to appear for a traffic offense.

Summons

  • Megan L. Elder, 20, of St. Mary, Missouri, was issued summonses for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia at Sam's Club, 232 Shirley Drive.
Robbery

  • Robbery was reported at West End Boulevard and Broadway.

Burglary

  • Burglary and theft were reported at 1105 Independence St.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported at 2017 Perryville Road.
  • Motor-vehicle theft was reported at 426 Benton St.
Police/Fire Reports

