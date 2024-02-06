Cape Girardeau police report 9/29/17

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 200 block of North Lorimier Street.

Darian L. Lynch, 20, of Benton, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for stealing.

Michael T. Anderson, 24, 36 N. Henderson Ave., was arrested at South Kingshighway and Shawnee Parkway on a warrant from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.