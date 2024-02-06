Cape Girardeau police report 9/29/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 200 block of North Lorimier Street.
- Darian L. Lynch, 20, of Benton, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for stealing.
- Michael T. Anderson, 24, 36 N. Henderson Ave., was arrested at South Kingshighway and Shawnee Parkway on a warrant from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
- Luigi G. Mastropierro, 40, 1019 Harmony Lane, was arrested at Independence and Pacific streets on Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear for stealing and failure to appear for a traffic offense.
Summons
- Megan L. Elder, 20, of St. Mary, Missouri, was issued summonses for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia at Sam's Club, 232 Shirley Drive.