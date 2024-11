September 27, 2017

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n Jason Andrew Ponder, no age given, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for probation violation. n Okoye G. Robbins, 25, 2830 Independence St., was arrested at 2830 Independence St. on a Scott County warrant...