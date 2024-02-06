Cape Girardeau police report 9/24/18

September 24, 2018

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n Two boys, 14 and 15, were arrested for shoplifting at Schnucks, 19 S. Kingshighway. n Laurentiss C. Scott, 21, 1806 Montgomery St., was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance...