Cape Girardeau police report 9/24/18

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Two boys, 14 and 15, were arrested for shoplifting at Schnucks, 19 S. Kingshighway.
- Laurentiss C. Scott, 21, 1806 Montgomery St., was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of assault at 3002 Aspen Drive.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of assault at 3019 Aspen Drive.
- Cynthia Brown, 25, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at 100 S. Minnesota Ave. for resisting arrest.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of a drug violation at 3276 William St.
Charges
- Charges are pending against a suspect for assault and burglary at 515 North St.