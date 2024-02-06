All sections
September 24, 2018

Cape Girardeau police report 9/24/18

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Two boys, 14 and 15, were arrested for shoplifting at Schnucks, 19 S. Kingshighway.
  • Laurentiss C. Scott, 21, 1806 Montgomery St., was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of assault at 3002 Aspen Drive.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of assault at 3019 Aspen Drive.
  • Cynthia Brown, 25, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at 100 S. Minnesota Ave. for resisting arrest.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of a drug violation at 3276 William St.

Charges

  • Charges are pending against a suspect for assault and burglary at 515 North St.
Summonses

  • Ashley Cruzado, no age give, of Olive Branch, Illinois, was issued a summons for shoplifting at Walmart, 3439 William St.

Assault

  • Assault was reported at 3049 William St.

Thefts

  • Burglary was reported at 401 S. Sprigg St.
  • Theft was reported at 2842 Independence St.
  • Burglary was reported at 626 Sycamore Circle.
  • Theft was reported at 410 Marie St.

Miscellaneous

  • Assist other agency was reported at 520 S. Minnesota Ave.
  • A 23-year-old man was taken into protective custody at 2103 William St.
  • Qdoba, 3019 William St., reported counterfeiting.
