Cape Girardeau police report 9/24/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana and no signal at Marie and North streets.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of an imitation controlled substance at North Henderson Avenue and Dunklin Street.
- Tyler D. Barfield, 22, of Lebanon, Illinois, was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear for stealing under $500 and improper registration.
- Kami E. Lynn, 23, of Jackson was arrested at Lexington Avenue and North Kingshighway on an Alexander County, Illinois, warrant.
- Carlis E. Malpass Jr., 45, Lawton, Oklahoma, was arrested at 1448 N. Kingshighway on a Grady County, Oklahoma, warrant.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of trespassing and a drug violation at 505 N. Kingshighway.
- Patrice Thomas, 28, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear.
Assaults
- Assault, burglary and armed criminal action was reported in the 2800 block of Themis Street.
- Assault was reported at 660 Cloverdale Ranch Road.
Burglary
- Burglary and stealing were reported at 2830 Independence St.
Thefts
- Theft was reported.
- Theft was reported at 406 N. Louisiana Ave.
- Theft was reported at 1425 Bessie St.
- Theft was reported at 423 N. Sunset Blvd.
Miscellaneous
- Forgery, counterfeiting and passing a bad check was reported at Cape Regional Credit Union, 2427 Cape Centre Drive.
- A sexual offense was reported.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests to not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Kevin R. Coomer, 34, of Delta was arrested on East State Street on suspicion of second-degree arson and second-degree burglary.
- Nikki R. Neel, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Tomahawk Lane on suspicion of second-degree burglary and stealing.