September 24, 2017

Cape Girardeau police report 9/24/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana and no signal at Marie and North streets.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of an imitation controlled substance at North Henderson Avenue and Dunklin Street.
  • Tyler D. Barfield, 22, of Lebanon, Illinois, was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear for stealing under $500 and improper registration.
  • Kami E. Lynn, 23, of Jackson was arrested at Lexington Avenue and North Kingshighway on an Alexander County, Illinois, warrant.
  • Carlis E. Malpass Jr., 45, Lawton, Oklahoma, was arrested at 1448 N. Kingshighway on a Grady County, Oklahoma, warrant.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of trespassing and a drug violation at 505 N. Kingshighway.
  • Patrice Thomas, 28, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear.

Assaults

  • Assault, burglary and armed criminal action was reported in the 2800 block of Themis Street.
  • Assault was reported at 660 Cloverdale Ranch Road.

Burglary

  • Burglary and stealing were reported at 2830 Independence St.
Thefts

  • Theft was reported.
  • Theft was reported at 406 N. Louisiana Ave.
  • Theft was reported at 1425 Bessie St.
  • Theft was reported at 423 N. Sunset Blvd.

Miscellaneous

  • Forgery, counterfeiting and passing a bad check was reported at Cape Regional Credit Union, 2427 Cape Centre Drive.
  • A sexual offense was reported.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests to not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Kevin R. Coomer, 34, of Delta was arrested on East State Street on suspicion of second-degree arson and second-degree burglary.
  • Nikki R. Neel, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Tomahawk Lane on suspicion of second-degree burglary and stealing.
Police/Fire Reports

