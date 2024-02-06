Cape Girardeau police report 9/24/17

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana and no signal at Marie and North streets.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of an imitation controlled substance at North Henderson Avenue and Dunklin Street.

Tyler D. Barfield, 22, of Lebanon, Illinois, was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear for stealing under $500 and improper registration.

Kami E. Lynn, 23, of Jackson was arrested at Lexington Avenue and North Kingshighway on an Alexander County, Illinois, warrant.

Carlis E. Malpass Jr., 45, Lawton, Oklahoma, was arrested at 1448 N. Kingshighway on a Grady County, Oklahoma, warrant.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of trespassing and a drug violation at 505 N. Kingshighway.