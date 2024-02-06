All sections
September 22, 2017

Cape Girardeau police report 9/22/17

September 22, 2017

Cape Girardeau police report 9/22/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWI

  • William L. Allen, 53, of Cape Girardeau was issued summonses for driving while intoxicated and improper registration at Whitener Street and North Pind Wood Lane.

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWI

  • William L. Allen, 53, of Cape Girardeau was issued summonses for driving while intoxicated and improper registration at Whitener Street and North Pind Wood Lane.

Arrests

  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence at South Kingshighway and Good Hope Street.
  • Crystal L. Cochran, 45, 235 N. Lorimier St., was arrested at 235 N. Lorimier St. on a Butler County, Missouri, warrant.
  • William S. Nunn, 36, of Millersville was arrested at North Middle Street and Washington Avenue on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for no insurance.
  • Steven R. Hanks Sr., 47, 821 William St., was arrested at 821 William St. on two Scott County warrants.

Summonses

  • Makayla A. Bracken, 20, of Cape Girardeau was issued summonses for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia at East Cape Rock Drive and Big Bend Road.
  • Dylan Wacther, 22, of Cape Girardeau was issued summonses for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia at East Cape Rock Drive and Big Bend Road.
  • Paul A. Hagler, 34, of Cape Girardeau was issued summonses for assault and resisting arrest at 2854 Lear Drive.
Assault

  • Domestic assault was reported in the 800 block of South Pacific Street.

Burglary

  • Burglary and theft were reported at 555 Columbine Lane.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported at 1537 Whitener St.
  • Theft was reported at 1098 Linden St.
  • Theft was reported at 660 S. Spring Ave.

Miscellaneous

  • Tampering with a motor vehicle was reported at 1426 Themis St.
  • Tampering with a motor vehicle was reported at 44 N. Henderson Ave.
  • Trespassing was reported at 415 Bellevue St.
  • Fraudulent use of a credit or debit device was reported.
