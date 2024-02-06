Cape Girardeau police report 9/22/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWI
- William L. Allen, 53, of Cape Girardeau was issued summonses for driving while intoxicated and improper registration at Whitener Street and North Pind Wood Lane.
Arrests
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence at South Kingshighway and Good Hope Street.
- Crystal L. Cochran, 45, 235 N. Lorimier St., was arrested at 235 N. Lorimier St. on a Butler County, Missouri, warrant.
- William S. Nunn, 36, of Millersville was arrested at North Middle Street and Washington Avenue on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for no insurance.
- Steven R. Hanks Sr., 47, 821 William St., was arrested at 821 William St. on two Scott County warrants.
Summonses
- Makayla A. Bracken, 20, of Cape Girardeau was issued summonses for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia at East Cape Rock Drive and Big Bend Road.
- Dylan Wacther, 22, of Cape Girardeau was issued summonses for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia at East Cape Rock Drive and Big Bend Road.
- Paul A. Hagler, 34, of Cape Girardeau was issued summonses for assault and resisting arrest at 2854 Lear Drive.