All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
September 20, 2017

Cape Girardeau police report 9/20/17

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n Herman J. Gardner II, 38, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested at North Sprigg and Olive streets on three Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear for no insurance, failure to stop at a stop sign and failure to drive on the right side of the road and on a Union County, Illinois, warrant...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Herman J. Gardner II, 38, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested at North Sprigg and Olive streets on three Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear for no insurance, failure to stop at a stop sign and failure to drive on the right side of the road and on a Union County, Illinois, warrant.
  • Jami L. Kamper, 26, 603 Woodbine Place, was arrested at 2832 Themis St. on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear on a show-cause order for speeding.
  • Leonard J. Pollard, 30, 5 Village Drive, was arrested at 777 N. Main St. on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for no insurance.

Summons

  • Emily L. Hooker, 33, of Jackson was issued a summons for assault in the 1800 block of Carondelet Avenue.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Burglary

  • Burglary and theft were reported at 321 S. Spring Ave.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 2800 block of Whitener Street.
  • Theft was reported at 3415 William St.

Miscellaneous

  • Fraudulent use of a credit or debit device was reported at Walmart, 3439 William St.
  • Animal city license required and animal neglect were reported at 525 S. Middle St.
  • Request for service was reported.
  • Protective custody was reported at 19 S. Kingshighway.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Fire report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Police report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Police report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Fire report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Police report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Fire report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Police report 5-31-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Fire report 5-31-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy