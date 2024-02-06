Cape Girardeau police report 9/20/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Herman J. Gardner II, 38, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested at North Sprigg and Olive streets on three Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear for no insurance, failure to stop at a stop sign and failure to drive on the right side of the road and on a Union County, Illinois, warrant.
- Jami L. Kamper, 26, 603 Woodbine Place, was arrested at 2832 Themis St. on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear on a show-cause order for speeding.
- Leonard J. Pollard, 30, 5 Village Drive, was arrested at 777 N. Main St. on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for no insurance.
Summons
- Emily L. Hooker, 33, of Jackson was issued a summons for assault in the 1800 block of Carondelet Avenue.