September 18, 2017

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. DWIs n Javon O. Rice, 25, of St. Louis was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated at North Sprigg and Olive streets. n Douglas W. Guyton, 37, 724 S. Pacific St., was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated at Clark and Dunklin avenues...