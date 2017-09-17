Cape Girardeau police report 9/17/17

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Maranda L. Mills, 22, of Scott City was arrested at William Street and Saint Francis Drive on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Maranda L. Mills, 22, of Scott City was arrested at William Street and Saint Francis Drive on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Jamie L. Davis, 36, 1102 Patricia St., was arrested at Independence Street and Kingshighway on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Jamie L. Davis, 36, 1102 Patricia St., was arrested at Independence Street and Kingshighway on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Jessica R. Butler, 34, of Benton, Missouri, was arrested at Interstate 55 mile marker 93 on a Dexter, Missouri, warrant.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of resisting/interfering with felony arrest at 1115 Bloomfield St.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of stealing and tampering with a motor vehicle at 1923 Benjamin Court.

Travis D. Graham, 31, 1115 Bloomfield St., was arrested at South Hanover and Cousin streets on a Cape Girardeau County warrant and a Missouri Probation and Parole warrant.

Maximilian E. Smith, 30, 1021 S. Ellis St., was arrested at 1021 S. Ellis St. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

A juvenile was cited into juvenile court at 270 Shirley Drive on a Division of Youth Services warrant.

Carlton M. Winston, 27, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested at 2700 Themis St. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

Cierra S. Jackson, 24, 2857 Themis St., was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for suspended license and a New Madrid, Missouri, warrant.

Joshua A. Barton, 34, 36 N. Pind Wood Lane, was arrested at South Kingshighway and William Street on a Cape Girardeau warrant for revoked license, improper registration and no seat belt.

Molly A. Bell, 30, of Jonesboro, Illinois, and Gerard R. Tate, 34, of McClure, Illinois, were arrested at Independence Street and Silver Springs Road on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.

John J. Bujnak, 18, of St. Louis was arrested at 727 Broadway on suspicion of possession of intoxicants.