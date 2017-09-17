All sections
September 17, 2017

Cape Girardeau police report 9/17/17

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt. DWIs n Jamie L. Davis, 36, 1102 Patricia St., was arrested at Independence Street and Kingshighway on suspicion of driving while intoxicated...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

DWIs

  • Jamie L. Davis, 36, 1102 Patricia St., was arrested at Independence Street and Kingshighway on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
  • Maranda L. Mills, 22, of Scott City was arrested at William Street and Saint Francis Drive on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Arrests

  • Jessica R. Butler, 34, of Benton, Missouri, was arrested at Interstate 55 mile marker 93 on a Dexter, Missouri, warrant.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of resisting/interfering with felony arrest at 1115 Bloomfield St.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of stealing and tampering with a motor vehicle at 1923 Benjamin Court.
  • Travis D. Graham, 31, 1115 Bloomfield St., was arrested at South Hanover and Cousin streets on a Cape Girardeau County warrant and a Missouri Probation and Parole warrant.
  • Maximilian E. Smith, 30, 1021 S. Ellis St., was arrested at 1021 S. Ellis St. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
  • A juvenile was cited into juvenile court at 270 Shirley Drive on a Division of Youth Services warrant.
  • Carlton M. Winston, 27, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested at 2700 Themis St. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
  • Cierra S. Jackson, 24, 2857 Themis St., was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for suspended license and a New Madrid, Missouri, warrant.
  • Joshua A. Barton, 34, 36 N. Pind Wood Lane, was arrested at South Kingshighway and William Street on a Cape Girardeau warrant for revoked license, improper registration and no seat belt.
  • Molly A. Bell, 30, of Jonesboro, Illinois, and Gerard R. Tate, 34, of McClure, Illinois, were arrested at Independence Street and Silver Springs Road on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
  • John J. Bujnak, 18, of St. Louis was arrested at 727 Broadway on suspicion of possession of intoxicants.
  • Nicholas T. Mergel, 29, of Advance, Missouri, was arrested at Washington Avenue and North Fountain Street on suspicion of resisting/interfering with arrest.

Summonses

  • Samuel A. Brown, 54, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons at 1448 N. Kingshighway.
  • Zecharaiah L. James, 39, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for property damage at 312 W. Lorimier St.
Assaults

  • Domestic assault was reported on Rivercrest Drive.
  • Assault was reported in the 2900 block of Beavercreek Drive.
  • Domestic assault was reported in the unit block of Independence Street.
  • Assault was reported at Kiwanis and Optimist drives.

Burglaries

  • Burglary and stealing were reported at 401 S. Benton St.
  • Burglary was reported at 12 N. Pind Wood Lane.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported at 117 Centennial Drive.
  • Theft was reported at 320 N. Frederick St.
  • Shoplifting was reported at Kohl's, 315 Shirley Drive.
  • Stealing was reported at 1519 William St.
  • Stealing was reported at 23 S. Hanover St.
  • Stealing was reported at 2847 Whitener St.

Property damage

  • Property damage was reported in the 2500 block of Fairlane Drive.
  • Property damage was reported at 923 Big Bend Road.
  • Property damage was reported at 2842 Independence St.
  • Property damage was reported at 1332 Bertling St.

Miscellaneous

  • Fraud was reported at 1410 S. Sprigg St.
  • Making a false report was reported.
  • Assist other agency was reported at 270 Shirley Drive.
  • A report was made in the 1600 block of Bessie Street.
  • A report was made in the 1400 block of Luce Street.
  • A 26-year-old man was taken into protective custody.
  • A report was made in the 2700 block of Lynwood Hills Drive.
Police/Fire Reports

