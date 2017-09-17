Cape Girardeau police report 9/17/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
DWIs
- Jamie L. Davis, 36, 1102 Patricia St., was arrested at Independence Street and Kingshighway on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- Maranda L. Mills, 22, of Scott City was arrested at William Street and Saint Francis Drive on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
Arrests
- Jessica R. Butler, 34, of Benton, Missouri, was arrested at Interstate 55 mile marker 93 on a Dexter, Missouri, warrant.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of resisting/interfering with felony arrest at 1115 Bloomfield St.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of stealing and tampering with a motor vehicle at 1923 Benjamin Court.
- Travis D. Graham, 31, 1115 Bloomfield St., was arrested at South Hanover and Cousin streets on a Cape Girardeau County warrant and a Missouri Probation and Parole warrant.
- Maximilian E. Smith, 30, 1021 S. Ellis St., was arrested at 1021 S. Ellis St. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
- A juvenile was cited into juvenile court at 270 Shirley Drive on a Division of Youth Services warrant.
- Carlton M. Winston, 27, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested at 2700 Themis St. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
- Cierra S. Jackson, 24, 2857 Themis St., was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for suspended license and a New Madrid, Missouri, warrant.
- Joshua A. Barton, 34, 36 N. Pind Wood Lane, was arrested at South Kingshighway and William Street on a Cape Girardeau warrant for revoked license, improper registration and no seat belt.
- Molly A. Bell, 30, of Jonesboro, Illinois, and Gerard R. Tate, 34, of McClure, Illinois, were arrested at Independence Street and Silver Springs Road on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
- John J. Bujnak, 18, of St. Louis was arrested at 727 Broadway on suspicion of possession of intoxicants.
- Nicholas T. Mergel, 29, of Advance, Missouri, was arrested at Washington Avenue and North Fountain Street on suspicion of resisting/interfering with arrest.
Summonses
- Samuel A. Brown, 54, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons at 1448 N. Kingshighway.
- Zecharaiah L. James, 39, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for property damage at 312 W. Lorimier St.