September 12, 2017

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n Valerie A. Smith, 53, of Wyatt, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for probation violation. n Joseph M. Livingston, 37, 560 N. West End Blvd., was arrested at 2007 Southern Expressway on two Cape Girardeau County warrants...