Cape Girardeau police report 9/11/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWI

Charles Robert McGill, no age given, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated at Broadway and Perry Avenue.

Arrests

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance at Good Hope and Frederick streets.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance at 1325 Broadway.

Kaitlyn A. Dodd, 18, 209 Marlin Drive, was arrested at South Frederick Street and Jefferson Avenue on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

Christopher T. Sample, 30, 1430 Independence St., No. 1, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

Aschlei Goetz, no age given, of Whitewater was arrested on suspicion of theft at Walmart, 3439 William St.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of domestic assault at 1751 Cecilia St.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of a drug violation at 1751 Cecilia St.

Suspects were in custody pending formal charges of forgery and theft at 3049 William St.

Dewayne Lavair Crawford, no age given, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of theft at 410 Kiwanis Drive.