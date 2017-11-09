All sections
September 11, 2017

Cape Girardeau police report 9/11/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWI

  • Charles Robert McGill, no age given, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated at Broadway and Perry Avenue.

Arrests

  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance at Good Hope and Frederick streets.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance at 1325 Broadway.
  • Kaitlyn A. Dodd, 18, 209 Marlin Drive, was arrested at South Frederick Street and Jefferson Avenue on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
  • Christopher T. Sample, 30, 1430 Independence St., No. 1, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
  • Aschlei Goetz, no age given, of Whitewater was arrested on suspicion of theft at Walmart, 3439 William St.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of domestic assault at 1751 Cecilia St.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of a drug violation at 1751 Cecilia St.
  • Suspects were in custody pending formal charges of forgery and theft at 3049 William St.
  • Dewayne Lavair Crawford, no age given, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of theft at 410 Kiwanis Drive.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of assault at 626 Sycamore Circle.

Citation

  • A juvenile was cited into juvenile court on suspicion of property damage at North Spring Avenue and Bessie Street.

Charges

  • Angela R. Brune, 56, of Jackson was charged with shoplifting at Hobby Lobby, 207 S. Kingshighway.
  • Taylor P. Barnes, 21, of Sikeston, Missouri, was charged with possession of marijuana at Bellevue and North Lorimier streets.
  • Adam B.D. Collier, 30, of Columbus, Ohio, was charged with shoplifting at Walmart, 3439 William St.
Assaults

  • Domestic assault was reported 1000 Silver Springs Road.
  • Domestic assault was reported in the 400 block of Bellevue Street.
  • Domestic assault was reported at 3415 William St.
  • Assault was reported at South Benton and Walnut streets.
  • Assault was reported at William Street and Farrar Drive.
  • Domestic assault was reported at Perry Avenue and Wayne Street.

Burglaries

  • Burglary and stealing were reported at 1218 Big Bend Road.
  • Burglary and stealing were reported at Cape Shrine Club, 2424 S. Sprigg St.

Thefts

  • Shoplifting was reported at Kohl's, 315 Shirley Drive.
  • Theft was reported at 3439 William St.
  • Theft was reported.
  • Theft was reported at 865 N. Kingshighway.
  • Tampering with a motor vehicle and theft were reported at 921 Hackberry St.
  • Theft was reported at 415 Sheridan Ave.
  • Theft was reported at 250 S. Silver Springs Road.
  • Theft was reported.

Property damage

  • Property damage was reported at 916 W. Rodney Drive.
  • Property damage was reported at 2608 Melrose Ave.
  • Property damage was reported at 15 S. Lorimier St.

Miscellaneous

  • Identity theft was reported at 623 Jefferson Ave.
  • Violation of an ex parte was reported in the 1900 block of Sherwood Drive.
  • Request for service was reported in the 400 block of South Benton Street.
  • Forgery was reported at 3363 Gordonville Road.
  • Fraud was reported at 13 N. Fountain St.
  • A dog bite was reported at 1701 Lacey St.
  • Fraud was reported.
  • Violation of an order of protection was reported at 1900 Independence St.
  • Fraud was reported at 2021 Independence St.
