Cape Girardeau police report 9/11/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWI
- Charles Robert McGill, no age given, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated at Broadway and Perry Avenue.
Arrests
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance at Good Hope and Frederick streets.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance at 1325 Broadway.
- Kaitlyn A. Dodd, 18, 209 Marlin Drive, was arrested at South Frederick Street and Jefferson Avenue on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
- Christopher T. Sample, 30, 1430 Independence St., No. 1, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
- Aschlei Goetz, no age given, of Whitewater was arrested on suspicion of theft at Walmart, 3439 William St.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of domestic assault at 1751 Cecilia St.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of a drug violation at 1751 Cecilia St.
- Suspects were in custody pending formal charges of forgery and theft at 3049 William St.
- Dewayne Lavair Crawford, no age given, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of theft at 410 Kiwanis Drive.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of assault at 626 Sycamore Circle.
Citation
- A juvenile was cited into juvenile court on suspicion of property damage at North Spring Avenue and Bessie Street.
Charges
- Angela R. Brune, 56, of Jackson was charged with shoplifting at Hobby Lobby, 207 S. Kingshighway.
- Taylor P. Barnes, 21, of Sikeston, Missouri, was charged with possession of marijuana at Bellevue and North Lorimier streets.
- Adam B.D. Collier, 30, of Columbus, Ohio, was charged with shoplifting at Walmart, 3439 William St.