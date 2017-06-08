All sections
August 7, 2017

Cape Girardeau police report 8/6/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Andreneik S. Hill, 25, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on a Scott County warrant.
  • Trae C.L. Huey, 29, 1952 Carolina Lane was arrested at 1952 Carolina Lane on a Cape Giradeau County warrant.
  • Emanuel C. Harris, 52 N. Pind Wood Lane, was arrested at 10 West End Blvd. on three Cape Girardeau County warrants and a probation and parole warrant.
  • A suspect was in custody and released pending issuing of summonses for possession of a controlled substance at West End Boulevard and Independence Street.
  • Gregory L. Lowry, 57, 2001 N. Kingshighway, was arrested on suspicion of property damage at 2001 N. Kingshighway.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of sexual misconduct.
  • Samuel A. Brown, 54, 12 N. Pind Wood Lane, was arrested on suspicion of tampering with physical evidence at 3465 William St.

Summonses

  • Christopher E. Halcomb, 50, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for stealing at BG's Olde Tyme Deli, 205 S. Plaza Way.
  • Torrance O. Gardner, 33, of Jackson was issued a summons at 1706 Bloomfield St. for false declaration.

Assault

  • Domestic assault was reported in the 600 block of South Spring Avenue.
Burglary

  • Burglary was reported at Community Day School, 1912 Broadway.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported at 1400 West End Blvd.
  • Theft was reported at Walmart, 3439 William St.
  • Shoplifting was reported at Mercato di Rodi, 425 S. Mount Auburn Road.

Property damage

  • Property damage was reported at 422 Bellevue St.
  • Property damage was reported at 808 S. Benton St.

Miscellaneous

  • Sexual misconduct was reported in the 2100 block of Independence Street.
  • A 52-year-old man was taken into protective custody at 211 Saint Francis Drive.
  • An animal violation was reported in the 500 block of South Sprigg Street.
  • Unlawful use of a weapon was reported at North and North Sprigg streets.
  • Unlawful use of a weapon and property damage was reported in the 700 block of North Street.
  • A warrant of commitment was reported.
  • A 53-year-old man was taken into protective custody at 701 Broadway.
  • A sexual offense was reported in the 1000 block of Independence Street.
  • An animal bite was reported at 1701 Lacey St.
  • A 19-year-old woman was taken into protective custody at 205 N. Park Ave.
  • Counterfeiting was reported at Kmart, 11 S. Kingshighway.
Police/Fire Reports

