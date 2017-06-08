Cape Girardeau police report 8/6/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Andreneik S. Hill, 25, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on a Scott County warrant.
- Trae C.L. Huey, 29, 1952 Carolina Lane was arrested at 1952 Carolina Lane on a Cape Giradeau County warrant.
- Emanuel C. Harris, 52 N. Pind Wood Lane, was arrested at 10 West End Blvd. on three Cape Girardeau County warrants and a probation and parole warrant.
- A suspect was in custody and released pending issuing of summonses for possession of a controlled substance at West End Boulevard and Independence Street.
- Gregory L. Lowry, 57, 2001 N. Kingshighway, was arrested on suspicion of property damage at 2001 N. Kingshighway.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of sexual misconduct.
- Samuel A. Brown, 54, 12 N. Pind Wood Lane, was arrested on suspicion of tampering with physical evidence at 3465 William St.
Summonses
- Christopher E. Halcomb, 50, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for stealing at BG's Olde Tyme Deli, 205 S. Plaza Way.
- Torrance O. Gardner, 33, of Jackson was issued a summons at 1706 Bloomfield St. for false declaration.
Assault
- Domestic assault was reported in the 600 block of South Spring Avenue.