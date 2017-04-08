Cape Girardeau police report 8/4/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of distribution or delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia at South Fountain Street and Highway 74.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance at 1448 N. Kingshighway.
- Sarah L. Emas, 35, 2813 Whitener St., was arrested at North Silver Springs Road and Independence Street on a Cape Girardeau warrant for improper registration.
- James C. Waller III, 25, homeless, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at 777 N. Main St. on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
- Jimmie L. Lindell Jr., 35, of Charleston, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for revoked license.
- Evejo E. Gordon, 28, 520 S. Sprigg St., was arrested at South Fountain Street and Shawnee Parkway on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
- Toni M. Newsom, 43, of Jackson was arrested at 1448 N. Kingshighway on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
Burglary
- Burglary and theft were reported at 21 N. Hanover St.