Cape Girardeau police report 8/4/17

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of distribution or delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia at South Fountain Street and Highway 74.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance at 1448 N. Kingshighway.

Sarah L. Emas, 35, 2813 Whitener St., was arrested at North Silver Springs Road and Independence Street on a Cape Girardeau warrant for improper registration.

James C. Waller III, 25, homeless, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at 777 N. Main St. on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.

Jimmie L. Lindell Jr., 35, of Charleston, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for revoked license.

Evejo E. Gordon, 28, 520 S. Sprigg St., was arrested at South Fountain Street and Shawnee Parkway on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.