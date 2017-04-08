All sections
August 4, 2017

Cape Girardeau police report 8/4/17

August 4, 2017

Cape Girardeau police report 8/4/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of distribution or delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia at South Fountain Street and Highway 74.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance at 1448 N. Kingshighway.
  • Sarah L. Emas, 35, 2813 Whitener St., was arrested at North Silver Springs Road and Independence Street on a Cape Girardeau warrant for improper registration.
  • James C. Waller III, 25, homeless, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at 777 N. Main St. on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
  • Jimmie L. Lindell Jr., 35, of Charleston, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for revoked license.
  • Evejo E. Gordon, 28, 520 S. Sprigg St., was arrested at South Fountain Street and Shawnee Parkway on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
  • Toni M. Newsom, 43, of Jackson was arrested at 1448 N. Kingshighway on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.

Burglary

  • Burglary and theft were reported at 21 N. Hanover St.
Thefts

  • A credit card was reported stolen at 820 N. Sprigg St.
  • Theft was reported at 1225 William St.
  • Theft was reported at 430 S. Spring Ave.

Property damage

  • Property damage was reported at 344 N. Frederick St.

Miscellaneous

  • Assist other agency was reported at 104 Vantage Drive.
  • Fraudulent use of a credit or debit device was reported in the 400 block of Sheridan Drive.
  • Violation of a full order of protection was reported on North Pind Wood Lane.
  • Assist other agency was reported in the 1900 block of Delwin Street.
  • Fraudulent attempt to obtain a controlled substance was reported at John's Pharmacy, 2001 Independence St.
Police/Fire Reports

