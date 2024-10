The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Tiana J. Lewis, 22, of Pulaski, Illinois, was arrested at South Park Avenue and Merriwether Street on three Cape Girardeau County warrants.

Tammy R. Harwell, 57, 418 S. Benton St., was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for no operator's license.

Two suspects were in custody pending formal charges of two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while revoked, driving while suspended, possession of burglar tools and unlawful use of a weapon at North Hanover and Independence streets.

Two suspects were in custody pending formal charges of stealing, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a defaced firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm at 3439 William St.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia at 1820 Perryville Ave.

Danielle K. Aubuchon, 32, 36 N. Pind Wood Lane, was arrested at William Street and Siemers Drive on three Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear for improper turning, leaving the scene and no license.

Samuel L. Brown, 54, 12 N. Pind Wood Lane, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear on a show-cause order for stealing under $500.