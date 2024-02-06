Cape Girardeau police report 8/24/17

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. DWI n Jessica M. Eftink, 28, of Benton, Missouri, was issued a summons for driving while intoxicated at 335 N. Kingshighway. Arrests n Regina L. Anderson, 53, of Farmington, Missouri, was arrested at Cape LaCroix Road and Lexington Avenue on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for leash requirements...
CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWI
Jessica M. Eftink, 28, of Benton, Missouri, was issued a summons for driving while intoxicated at 335 N. Kingshighway.
Arrests
Regina L. Anderson, 53, of Farmington, Missouri, was arrested at Cape LaCroix Road and Lexington Avenue on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for leash requirements.
A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of property damage at 1815 N. Kingshighway.
Stacia L. Richey, 27, 332 N. Middle St., was arrested on three Cape Girardeau warrants for trespassing.
Tara J. Farrow, 43, homeless, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at 1815 N. Kingshighway on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
Joan E. Renard, 58, 921 William St., was arrested at 921 William St. on a probation and parole warrant.
Courtney S. Leer, 27, 717 N. Middle St., was arrested at South Benton and Independence streets on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
Summons
Emannuel T. Ware, 37, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for driving while revoked or suspended at Hawthorne and Hazel streets.
Assaults
Domestic assault was reported in the 400 block of South Pacific Street.
Domestic assault was reported at 407 N. Kingshighway.
Assault was reported at 19 S. Kingshighway.
Theft
Theft was reported at 511 N. Kingshighway.
Property damage
Property damage was reported at 631 S. Sprigg St.
Property damage was reported at 517 S. Benton St.
Miscellaneous
A 21-year-old man was taken into protective custody in the 200 block of Broadway.
Violation of an order of protection was reported in the 2700 block of Lynwood Hills Drive.