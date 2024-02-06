blotter August 24, 2017

Cape Girardeau police report 8/24/17

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. DWI n Jessica M. Eftink, 28, of Benton, Missouri, was issued a summons for driving while intoxicated at 335 N. Kingshighway. Arrests n Regina L. Anderson, 53, of Farmington, Missouri, was arrested at Cape LaCroix Road and Lexington Avenue on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for leash requirements...