blotterAugust 24, 2017
Cape Girardeau police report 8/24/17
CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWI

  • Jessica M. Eftink, 28, of Benton, Missouri, was issued a summons for driving while intoxicated at 335 N. Kingshighway.

Arrests

  • Regina L. Anderson, 53, of Farmington, Missouri, was arrested at Cape LaCroix Road and Lexington Avenue on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for leash requirements.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of property damage at 1815 N. Kingshighway.
  • Stacia L. Richey, 27, 332 N. Middle St., was arrested on three Cape Girardeau warrants for trespassing.
  • Tara J. Farrow, 43, homeless, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at 1815 N. Kingshighway on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
  • Joan E. Renard, 58, 921 William St., was arrested at 921 William St. on a probation and parole warrant.
  • Courtney S. Leer, 27, 717 N. Middle St., was arrested at South Benton and Independence streets on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

Summons

  • Emannuel T. Ware, 37, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for driving while revoked or suspended at Hawthorne and Hazel streets.
Assaults

  • Domestic assault was reported in the 400 block of South Pacific Street.
  • Domestic assault was reported at 407 N. Kingshighway.
  • Assault was reported at 19 S. Kingshighway.

Theft

  • Theft was reported at 511 N. Kingshighway.

Property damage

  • Property damage was reported at 631 S. Sprigg St.
  • Property damage was reported at 517 S. Benton St.

Miscellaneous

  • A 21-year-old man was taken into protective custody in the 200 block of Broadway.
  • Violation of an order of protection was reported in the 2700 block of Lynwood Hills Drive.
