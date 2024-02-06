Cape Girardeau police report 8/23/17

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of stealing, speeding, careless and imprudent driving, driving while revoked and unsafely changing lanes at 535 Siemers Drive...
CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of stealing, speeding, careless and imprudent driving, driving while revoked and unsafely changing lanes at 535 Siemers Drive.
Kenneth J. Manuel, 53, of Pittsburg, California, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for driving while intoxicated, failure to drive on right half of roadway and striking a legally stopped vehicle.
Sharon E. Griffin, 26, 1800 William St., was arrested at 1800 William St. on a Cape Girardeau warrant for probation violation.
Robert D. Garrity, 40, 1469 N. Water St., was arrested at 1611 Independence St. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
Summons
Teddie J. Hahn, 73, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for shoplifting at Kohl's, 315 Shirley Drive.
Assaults
Assault was reported in the 1900 block of Thilenius Street.
Domestic assault was reported in the 3000 block of Themis Street.
Domestic assault, assault, felonious restraint, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon were reported at Mason and Middle streets.
Burglary
Burglary and stealing were reported at Cape United Auto Inc., 1105 Independence St.
Thefts
Theft was reported at 415 Sheridan Drive.
Theft was reported at 735 Watkins Drive.
Property damage
Property damage was reported at John Sinclair Nissan, 478 Siemers Drive.