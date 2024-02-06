Cape Girardeau police report 8/22/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance, making a false report and resisting or interfering with arrest at Bellevue and North Lorimier streets...
CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance, making a false report and resisting or interfering with arrest at Bellevue and North Lorimier streets.
A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of domestic assault and property damage at 210 S. Hanover St.
Johnnie L. Gipson, 53, 415 Bellevue St., was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
Summons
Joseph E. Docker Sr., 54, was issued a summons for trespassing at 509 S. Middle St.
Assaults
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
Domestic assault was reported at North Hanover and Themis streets.
Assault was reported in the 1700 block of El Rio Drive.
Theft
Theft was reported at 2849 Vista Lane.
Property damage
Property damage was reported at 1055 Dorothy St.
Property damage was reported at First Missouri State Bank, 2 S. Mount Auburn Road.
Miscellaneous
Unlawful use of a weapon was reported at William and Pacific streets.
A 17-year-old boy was reported missing in the 1400 block of Whitener Street.
Request for service was reported at 300 S. Middle St.