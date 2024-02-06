All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
blotterAugust 22, 2017
Cape Girardeau police report 8/22/17
CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance, making a false report and resisting or interfering with arrest at Bellevue and North Lorimier streets...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance, making a false report and resisting or interfering with arrest at Bellevue and North Lorimier streets.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of domestic assault and property damage at 210 S. Hanover St.
  • Johnnie L. Gipson, 53, 415 Bellevue St., was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

Summons

  • Joseph E. Docker Sr., 54, was issued a summons for trespassing at 509 S. Middle St.

Assaults

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
  • Domestic assault was reported at North Hanover and Themis streets.
  • Assault was reported in the 1700 block of El Rio Drive.

Theft

  • Theft was reported at 2849 Vista Lane.

Property damage

  • Property damage was reported at 1055 Dorothy St.
  • Property damage was reported at First Missouri State Bank, 2 S. Mount Auburn Road.

Miscellaneous

  • Unlawful use of a weapon was reported at William and Pacific streets.
  • A 17-year-old boy was reported missing in the 1400 block of Whitener Street.
  • Request for service was reported at 300 S. Middle St.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
blotterSep. 19
Fire report 9-19-24
blotterSep. 19
Police report 9-19-24
blotterSep. 18
Police report 9-18-24
blotterSep. 18
Fire report 9-18-24
blotterSep. 17
Police report 9-17-24
blotterSep. 17
Fire report 9-17-24
blotterSep. 14
Fire report 9-14-24
Police report 7-3-24
Police/Fire ReportsJuly 3
Police report 7-3-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy