blotterAugust 20, 2017
Cape Girardeau police report 8/20/17
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n Jonathan R. Ayers, 34, 716 N. Sprigg St., was arrested at William and South Lorimier streets on a Cape Girardeau County warrant. n Suspects were in custody pending formal charges of resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance and an improper turn at South Sprigg Street and Shawnee Parkway...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Jonathan R. Ayers, 34, 716 N. Sprigg St., was arrested at William and South Lorimier streets on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
  • Suspects were in custody pending formal charges of resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance and an improper turn at South Sprigg Street and Shawnee Parkway.
  • Colin A. Berry, 20, 413 S. Benton St., was arrested at Jefferson Avenue and Pacific Street on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

Summonses

  • Jeremy D. West, 29, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for animal leash law violation and animal city license violation at 1105 Linden St.
  • Leelan M. Huck, 19, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons at 113 Broadway for possession of alcohol by a minor.

Burglary

  • Burglary and stealing were reported at Moore Floor Covering, 1204 Meadowbrook Lane.
Thefts

  • Show Me Motors, 506 S. Kingshighway, reported stealing and passing a bad check.
  • Theft was reported at 410 Marie St.
  • Blattner Endodontic Care, 1345 N. Mount Auburn Road, reported fraudulent use of a credit/debit device and stealing.

Miscellaneous

  • Prohibited acts/noises were reported at 19 N. Spanish St.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Gordon L. Beasley, 60, of St. Louis was arrested on northbound Interstate 55, mile marker 101.6, on suspicion of driving while revoked-driving while suspended and on a St. Charles, Missouri, County warrant for stealing.
  • Greta L. Shipman, 17, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at Route K and Parkwood Lake Street on suspicion of delivery of 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid.
  • Roy L. Lange, 57, of Scott City was arrested on East Cape Rock Drive on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Kacy E. Pease, 31, of Dexter, Missouri, was arrested at Greenbrier Drive and West Forester Drive on suspicion of driving while revoked-driving while suspended.
  • Justin L. Williams, 28, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on Armstrong Drive on a Scott County warrant for probation violation for second-degree burglary.
  • Joel D. Bland, 41, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Computer Drive on a Perry County, Missouri, warrant for shoplifting and on suspicion of stealing.
  • Derek D. Johnson, 31, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on North Missouri Street on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for possession of up to 35 grams of marijuana.
  • Mark L. Friedhof, 47, of Oak Ridge was arrested on Route B on suspicion of fourth-degree domestic assault.
  • Julie A. Howell, 28, of Scott City was arrested on Big Bend Road on a probation and parole warrant for dangerous drugs.
  • Levi C. Canoy, 30, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on North Missouri Street on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for driving while suspended.
  • Brandy N. Trickey, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at Route AB and County Road 217 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana-synthetic cannabinoid and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Johnny F. Umana, 26, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested at U.S. 61 and County Road 542 on suspicion of driving while revoked-driving while suspended.
  • Robert M. Silman, 26, of Jackson was arrested at Highway 25 and Route K on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for passing bad checks.
  • Rick L. McCain Jr., 40, of Jackson was arrested on Sawmill Lane on suspicion of unlawful use of a weapon and third-degree domestic assault.
  • Melissa K. Flentge, 45, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Armstrong Drive on a probation and parole warrant for a parole violation for second-degree assault.
  • Bradley D. McDonald, 51, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on North Missouri Street on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for driving while intoxicated and failure to signal.
  • Chase D. Hogue, 22, of Jackson was arrested at Route K and Onyx Lane on suspicion of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana-synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less.
