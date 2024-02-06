Cape Girardeau police report 8/20/17

Blattner Endodontic Care, 1345 N. Mount Auburn Road, reported fraudulent use of a credit/debit device and stealing.

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Gordon L. Beasley, 60, of St. Louis was arrested on northbound Interstate 55, mile marker 101.6, on suspicion of driving while revoked-driving while suspended and on a St. Charles, Missouri, County warrant for stealing.

Greta L. Shipman, 17, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at Route K and Parkwood Lake Street on suspicion of delivery of 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid.

Roy L. Lange, 57, of Scott City was arrested on East Cape Rock Drive on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kacy E. Pease, 31, of Dexter, Missouri, was arrested at Greenbrier Drive and West Forester Drive on suspicion of driving while revoked-driving while suspended.

Justin L. Williams, 28, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on Armstrong Drive on a Scott County warrant for probation violation for second-degree burglary.

Joel D. Bland, 41, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Computer Drive on a Perry County, Missouri, warrant for shoplifting and on suspicion of stealing.

Derek D. Johnson, 31, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on North Missouri Street on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for possession of up to 35 grams of marijuana.

Mark L. Friedhof, 47, of Oak Ridge was arrested on Route B on suspicion of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Julie A. Howell, 28, of Scott City was arrested on Big Bend Road on a probation and parole warrant for dangerous drugs.

Levi C. Canoy, 30, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on North Missouri Street on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for driving while suspended.

Brandy N. Trickey, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at Route AB and County Road 217 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana-synthetic cannabinoid and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Johnny F. Umana, 26, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested at U.S. 61 and County Road 542 on suspicion of driving while revoked-driving while suspended.

Robert M. Silman, 26, of Jackson was arrested at Highway 25 and Route K on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for passing bad checks.

Rick L. McCain Jr., 40, of Jackson was arrested on Sawmill Lane on suspicion of unlawful use of a weapon and third-degree domestic assault.

Melissa K. Flentge, 45, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Armstrong Drive on a probation and parole warrant for a parole violation for second-degree assault.

Bradley D. McDonald, 51, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on North Missouri Street on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for driving while intoxicated and failure to signal.