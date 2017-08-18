All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
blotterAugust 18, 2017
Cape Girardeau police report 8/18/17
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests n A juvenile was cited into juvenile court on suspicion of shoplifting at Nearly Perfect Shoes, 209 S. Kingshighway. n A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance at College Street and West End Boulevard...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.

Arrests

  • A juvenile was cited into juvenile court on suspicion of shoplifting at Nearly Perfect Shoes, 209 S. Kingshighway.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance at College Street and West End Boulevard.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of assault in the 1200 block of North Spanish Street.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia and stealing at 422 N. Frederick St.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Property damage

  • Property damage was reported at Cape Rock Park.

Miscellaneous

  • Sexual assault was repoted in the 500 block of Koch Avenue.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
blotterSep. 19
Fire report 9-19-24
blotterSep. 19
Police report 9-19-24
blotterSep. 18
Police report 9-18-24
blotterSep. 18
Fire report 9-18-24
blotterSep. 17
Police report 9-17-24
blotterSep. 17
Fire report 9-17-24
blotterSep. 14
Fire report 9-14-24
Police report 7-3-24
Police/Fire ReportsJuly 3
Police report 7-3-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy