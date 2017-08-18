Cape Girardeau police report 8/18/17

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests n A juvenile was cited into juvenile court on suspicion of shoplifting at Nearly Perfect Shoes, 209 S. Kingshighway. n A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance at College Street and West End Boulevard...
CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.
Arrests
A juvenile was cited into juvenile court on suspicion of shoplifting at Nearly Perfect Shoes, 209 S. Kingshighway.
A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance at College Street and West End Boulevard.
A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of assault in the 1200 block of North Spanish Street.
A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia and stealing at 422 N. Frederick St.
Property damage
Property damage was reported at Cape Rock Park.
Miscellaneous
Sexual assault was repoted in the 500 block of Koch Avenue.