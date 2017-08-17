All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
blotterAugust 17, 2017
Cape Girardeau police report 8/17/17
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt. Arrest n Leslie C. Williams, 19, 1710 N. Sprigg St., was arrested at 1710 N. Sprigg St. on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrest

  • Leslie C. Williams, 19, 1710 N. Sprigg St., was arrested at 1710 N. Sprigg St. on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Theft

  • Theft was reported at the American Red Cross, 2430 Myra St.

Miscellaneous

  • Counterfeiting was reported at Andy's Frozen Custard, 809 N. Kingshighway.
  • An animal violation was reported at 608 Locust St.
  • Statutory sodomy was reported on South West End Boulevard.
  • Request for service was reported at 1812 N. Main St.
  • Tampering with property was reported at 1014 Kingsway Drive.
  • Unlawful use of a weapon was reported in the 700 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports
Story Links
Feedback Form
Related
blotterSep. 19
Fire report 9-19-24
blotterSep. 19
Police report 9-19-24
blotterSep. 18
Police report 9-18-24
blotterSep. 18
Fire report 9-18-24
blotterSep. 17
Police report 9-17-24
blotterSep. 17
Fire report 9-17-24
blotterSep. 14
Fire report 9-14-24
blotterSep. 14
Police report 9-14-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy