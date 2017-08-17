Cape Girardeau police report 8/17/17

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt. Arrest n Leslie C. Williams, 19, 1710 N. Sprigg St., was arrested at 1710 N. Sprigg St. on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance...
CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrest
Leslie C. Williams, 19, 1710 N. Sprigg St., was arrested at 1710 N. Sprigg St. on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance.
Theft
Theft was reported at the American Red Cross, 2430 Myra St.
Miscellaneous
Counterfeiting was reported at Andy's Frozen Custard, 809 N. Kingshighway.
An animal violation was reported at 608 Locust St.
Statutory sodomy was reported on South West End Boulevard.
Request for service was reported at 1812 N. Main St.
Tampering with property was reported at 1014 Kingsway Drive.
Unlawful use of a weapon was reported in the 700 block of Jefferson Avenue.