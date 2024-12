August 16, 2017

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt. Arrest n Brock T. Reid, 27, homeless, was arrested on a probation and parole warrant at Harmony Lane and North Hanover Street. Summons n Michael S. Cruz, 37, homeless, was issued summonses for possession of drug paraphernalia, improper registration, revoked license, no insurance and no hand or mechanical signals at Independence Street and Henderson Avenue...