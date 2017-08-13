Cape Girardeau police report 8/13/17

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Albert Holmes, 68, of Florissant, Missouri, was arrested at William Street and Saint Francis Drive on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Albert Holmes, 68, of Florissant, Missouri, was arrested at William Street and Saint Francis Drive on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of shoplifting at Walmart, 3439 William St.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance, improper registration and receiving stolen property at Emerald and South Sprigg streets.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of identity theft, forgery and making a false report at 3065 William St.

Janet Jones, 28, and Latomminikkia Roby, 18, both of Cape Girardeau were arrested at 3049 William St. on suspicion of theft at Macy's, 3049 William St.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of a sexual offense at 45 S. West End Blvd.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of theft at 3439 William St.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of assault at 2431 Melrose Ave.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of a drug violation at 3439 William St.