Cape Girardeau police report 8/13/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWI
- Albert Holmes, 68, of Florissant, Missouri, was arrested at William Street and Saint Francis Drive on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
Arrests
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of shoplifting at Walmart, 3439 William St.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance, improper registration and receiving stolen property at Emerald and South Sprigg streets.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of identity theft, forgery and making a false report at 3065 William St.
- Janet Jones, 28, and Latomminikkia Roby, 18, both of Cape Girardeau were arrested at 3049 William St. on suspicion of theft at Macy's, 3049 William St.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of a sexual offense at 45 S. West End Blvd.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of theft at 3439 William St.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of assault at 2431 Melrose Ave.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of a drug violation at 3439 William St.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of unlawful use of a weapon and a drug violation at 211 Saint Francis Drive.