August 13, 2017

Cape Girardeau police report 8/13/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWI

  • Albert Holmes, 68, of Florissant, Missouri, was arrested at William Street and Saint Francis Drive on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Arrests

  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of shoplifting at Walmart, 3439 William St.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance, improper registration and receiving stolen property at Emerald and South Sprigg streets.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of identity theft, forgery and making a false report at 3065 William St.
  • Janet Jones, 28, and Latomminikkia Roby, 18, both of Cape Girardeau were arrested at 3049 William St. on suspicion of theft at Macy's, 3049 William St.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of a sexual offense at 45 S. West End Blvd.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of theft at 3439 William St.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of assault at 2431 Melrose Ave.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of a drug violation at 3439 William St.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of unlawful use of a weapon and a drug violation at 211 Saint Francis Drive.
Burglary

  • Burglary was reported.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported at U-Haul, 740 S. Kingshighway.
  • Theft was reported at 1402 Perry Ave.
  • Motor vehicle theft was reported at 808 S. Benton St.
  • Theft was reported at 600 Broadway.
  • Wilson's Paint and Body Work reported theft at 41 E. Rodney Drive.
  • Theft was reported at 278 Bristle Ridge.
  • Theft was reported at 1101 William St.
Property damage

  • Property damage was reported at 101 N. Ellis St.

Miscellaneous

  • Unlawful use of a weapon was reported at South Sprigg Street and Shawnee Parkway.
  • A 49-year-old man was taken into protective custody at North Silver Springs Road and Independence Street.
Police/Fire Reports

