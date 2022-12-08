Cape Girardeau Police report 8/12/22

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt. Arrest n A warrant arrest for failure to appear was reported. Assault n Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on Melrose Avenue. Thefts...
CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrest
A warrant arrest for failure to appear was reported.
Assault
Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on Melrose Avenue.
Thefts
Burglary was reported on Independence Street.
Theft was reported on Siemers Drive.
Theft from a motor vehicle was reported.
Theft from a motor vehicle was reported on North Broadview Street.
Theft of a motor vehicle/aircraft/watercraft was reported on Aspen Drive.
Theft from a vehicle was reported on Terry Lane.
Miscellaneous
Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid was reported on Broadway.
Shots fired, unlawful use of weapon and discharging along highway or into outbuilding were reported on North Pind Wood Lane.
Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Green Acres Drive.
Leaving the scene of an accident twas reported on North Kingshighway.
Ex parte or full-order protection violation was reported on South Ellis Street.
Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Independence Street.
Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Aspen Drive.