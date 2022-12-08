All sections
blotterAugust 12, 2022
Cape Girardeau Police report 8/12/22
CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt. Arrest n A warrant arrest for failure to appear was reported. Assault n Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on Melrose Avenue. Thefts...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrest

  • A warrant arrest for failure to appear was reported.

Assault

  • Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on Melrose Avenue.

Thefts

  • Burglary was reported on Independence Street.
  • Theft was reported on Siemers Drive.
  • Theft from a motor vehicle was reported.
  • Theft from a motor vehicle was reported on North Broadview Street.
  • Theft of a motor vehicle/aircraft/watercraft was reported on Aspen Drive.
  • Theft from a vehicle was reported on Terry Lane.

Miscellaneous

  • Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid was reported on Broadway.
  • Shots fired, unlawful use of weapon and discharging along highway or into outbuilding were reported on North Pind Wood Lane.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Green Acres Drive.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident twas reported on North Kingshighway.
  • Ex parte or full-order protection violation was reported on South Ellis Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Independence Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Aspen Drive.
