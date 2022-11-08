All sections
blotterAugust 11, 2022
Cape Girardeau Police report 8/11/22
CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt. Arrest n A warrant arrest was reported. Assaults n Assault was reported on Hawthorne Road. n Fourth-degree domestic assault and second-degree trespassing were reported on Autumn Drive...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrest

  • A warrant arrest was reported.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported on Hawthorne Road.
  • Fourth-degree domestic assault and second-degree trespassing were reported on Autumn Drive.
  • Second-degree assault was reported on South Spanish Street.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported on William Street.
  • Theft was reported on Bloomfield Street.
  • Theft was reported.

Miscellaneous

  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William Street.
  • Forgery was reported on William Street.
  • Ex parte or full-order protection violation was reported on East Rodney Drive.
  • Shots fired and first-degree assault/attempt serious physical injury were reported on Hillcrest Drive.
