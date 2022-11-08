Cape Girardeau Police report 8/11/22

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt. Arrest n A warrant arrest was reported. Assaults n Assault was reported on Hawthorne Road. n Fourth-degree domestic assault and second-degree trespassing were reported on Autumn Drive...
CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrest
A warrant arrest was reported.
Assaults
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
Assault was reported on Hawthorne Road.
Fourth-degree domestic assault and second-degree trespassing were reported on Autumn Drive.
Second-degree assault was reported on South Spanish Street.
Thefts
Theft was reported on William Street.
Theft was reported on Bloomfield Street.
Theft was reported.
Miscellaneous
Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William Street.
Forgery was reported on William Street.
Ex parte or full-order protection violation was reported on East Rodney Drive.
Shots fired and first-degree assault/attempt serious physical injury were reported on Hillcrest Drive.