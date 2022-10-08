All sections
blotterAugust 10, 2022
Cape Girardeau Police report 8/10/22
CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt. Arrest n A warrant arrest was reported. DWI n Driving while intoxicated and no headlights were reported on Boulder Crest Drive. Thefts n Theft was reported...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrest

  • A warrant arrest was reported.

DWI

  • Driving while intoxicated and no headlights were reported on Boulder Crest Drive.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported.
  • Theft was reported on Shirley Drive.

Miscellaneous

  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Boutin Drive.
  • Fraud was reported on Siemers Drive.
  • Fraudulent use of credit/debit device was reported on Themis Street.
