Cape Girardeau Police report 8/10/22

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrest
A warrant arrest was reported.
DWI
Driving while intoxicated and no headlights were reported on Boulder Crest Drive.
Thefts
Theft was reported.
Theft was reported on Shirley Drive.
Miscellaneous
Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Boutin Drive.
Fraud was reported on Siemers Drive.
Fraudulent use of credit/debit device was reported on Themis Street.