Cape Girardeau police report 7/30/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia at South West End Boulevard and Shawnee Parkway.
- Adrienne Q. Treadwell, 36, 126 Green Acres Drive, was arrested at 126 Green Acres Drive on suspicion of theft.
- Devon D. Johnson, 26, of Jackson was arrested at 2021 Independence St. on two Cape Girardeau County warrants, a Scott County, Missouri, warrant and a Jackson County, Missouri, warrant.
- William C.E. Jaquin, 21, 141 Highway Contract drive, was arrested at 3026 William St. on suspicion of no vehicle registration, driving while revoked/suspended and no insurance.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of assault at 1701 Lacey St.
- Suspects were in custody pending formal charges of burglary and stealing at 1911 Whitener St.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of theft, property damage and second-degree possession of a controlled substance at Walmart, 3439 William St.
Summons
- Tearra E. Lagrome-Cannon, 20, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for shoplifting at Walmart, 3439 William St.
Assaults
- Domestic assault was reported in the 200 block of North Henderson Avenue.
- Domestic assault was reported at Hanover and Merriwether streets.
- Assault was reported at Benton and Elm streets.
Thefts
- Motor-vehicle theft was reported at 1722 Cecilia St.
- Theft was reported at 317 N. Broadview St.
Property damage
- Property damage was reported at Bloomfield Street and Koch Avenue.
- Property damage was reported at 410 Themis St., Apt. B.
- Property damage was reported at 1017 William St.
- Property damage was reported at 105 E. Cape Road Drive.
- Property damage was reported at 1010 Camino Court.
- Property damage was reported at Themis Street and East Rodney Drive.
Miscellaneous
- Assist other agency was reported in the 2000 block of Independence Street.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Stephen M. Kindle, 47, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at highways 25 and 74 on suspicion of fourth-degree domestic assault.
- Alexander C. Brooks, 30, of Memphis, Tennessee, was arrested on County Road 635 on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree assault and armed criminal action.
- Erik M. Hunter, 25, of St. Louis was arrested on North Missouri Street on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for driving while intoxicated and suspicion of forgery and possession of a forging device.
- Bryan D. McDowell, 36, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Old Sprigg Street Road on Pinellas County, Florida, warrants for first-degree arson, trafficking methamphetamine, second-degree arson resulting in injury to another, criminal possession, attempts at solicitation and conspiracy, possession of a controlled substance (Xanax), unlawful use of a two-way communications device, false reports to law-enforcement authorities, possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) and culpable negligence.