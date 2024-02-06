Cape Girardeau police report 7/30/17

Stephen M. Kindle, 47, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at highways 25 and 74 on suspicion of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Alexander C. Brooks, 30, of Memphis, Tennessee, was arrested on County Road 635 on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

Erik M. Hunter, 25, of St. Louis was arrested on North Missouri Street on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for driving while intoxicated and suspicion of forgery and possession of a forging device.

