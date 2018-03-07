All sections
July 3, 2018

Cape Girardeau police report 7/3/18

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. Assault n Assault was reported in the 300 block of Mill street. n Assault was reported at 1701 Lacey St. Thefts n Theft was reported at 728 Good Hope St...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Assault

  • Assault was reported in the 300 block of Mill street.
  • Assault was reported at 1701 Lacey St.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported at 728 Good Hope St.
  • Burglary was reported at 617 Sycamore Circle.
  • Burglary was reported at Annie Lauries Antiques, 536 Broadway.
Police/Fire Reports
