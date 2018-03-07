Cape Girardeau police report 7/3/18

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. Assault n Assault was reported in the 300 block of Mill street. n Assault was reported at 1701 Lacey St. Thefts n Theft was reported at 728 Good Hope St...
CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Assault
Assault was reported in the 300 block of Mill street.
Assault was reported at 1701 Lacey St.
Thefts
Theft was reported at 728 Good Hope St.
Burglary was reported at 617 Sycamore Circle.
Burglary was reported at Annie Lauries Antiques, 536 Broadway.