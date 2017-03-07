Cape Girardeau police report 7/3/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWI

David Simms, 47, no address given, was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated at Independence and Spanish streets.

Corrina Vandergriff, 25, no address given, was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated at Broadway and West End Boulevard.

Arrests

Mistie D. Main, 17, of Scott City was arrested on suspicion of stealing at Wal-Mart, 3439 William St.

Samuel A. Below, 38, of Delta and Zachary R. Wipfler, 23, of Oak Ridge were arrested on suspicion of stealing at Wal-Mart, 3439 William St.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia at East Rodney Drive and Themis Street.

Steven J. Miller, 38, 601 Locust St., was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for resisting/interfering with arrest.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of driving while revoked/suspended at South Park Avenue and William Street.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of assault and stealing in the 100 block of South Plaza Way.

Margaret M. Phillips, 43, 45 S. West End Blvd., No. 209, was arrested on three Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear on a show-cause order for improper registration, no insurance and failure to maintain a single lane, and a Scott County warrant.

Paloma J. Patterson, 32, 45 S. West End Blvd., No. 107 was arrested at 45 S. West End Blvd. on three Cape Girardeau warrants for total of lamps lighted, seat belt and improper registration.

Crystal R. Edney, 39, 165 Towa Lane, was arrested on Tomahawk Lane on two Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear for improper registration and no insurance.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon at 724 S. Sprigg St.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of a violation of an order of protection at 1710 N. Sprigg St.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of assault at 426 S. Sprigg St.

A juvenile was taken into custody at 934 William St. for being beyond parental control.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of domestic assault at 316 S. Lorimier St.

Kenneth Davis, 18, no address given, was arrested on suspicion of stealing under $500 at Kohl's, 315 Shirley Drive.

Keane Harris, 17, no address given, was arrested on suspicion of stealing under $500 at Kohl's, 315 Shirley Drive.

Meghan Kelty, 26, no address given, was arrested on suspicion of stealing under $500 at Kohl's, 315 Shirley Drive.