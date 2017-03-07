All sections
July 3, 2017

Cape Girardeau police report 7/3/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. DWI n Corrina Vandergriff, 25, no address given, was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated at Broadway and West End Boulevard...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWI

  • Corrina Vandergriff, 25, no address given, was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated at Broadway and West End Boulevard.
  • David Simms, 47, no address given, was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated at Independence and Spanish streets.

Arrests

  • Mistie D. Main, 17, of Scott City was arrested on suspicion of stealing at Wal-Mart, 3439 William St.
  • Samuel A. Below, 38, of Delta and Zachary R. Wipfler, 23, of Oak Ridge were arrested on suspicion of stealing at Wal-Mart, 3439 William St.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia at East Rodney Drive and Themis Street.
  • Steven J. Miller, 38, 601 Locust St., was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for resisting/interfering with arrest.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of driving while revoked/suspended at South Park Avenue and William Street.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of assault and stealing in the 100 block of South Plaza Way.
  • Margaret M. Phillips, 43, 45 S. West End Blvd., No. 209, was arrested on three Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear on a show-cause order for improper registration, no insurance and failure to maintain a single lane, and a Scott County warrant.
  • Paloma J. Patterson, 32, 45 S. West End Blvd., No. 107 was arrested at 45 S. West End Blvd. on three Cape Girardeau warrants for total of lamps lighted, seat belt and improper registration.
  • Crystal R. Edney, 39, 165 Towa Lane, was arrested on Tomahawk Lane on two Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear for improper registration and no insurance.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon at 724 S. Sprigg St.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of a violation of an order of protection at 1710 N. Sprigg St.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of assault at 426 S. Sprigg St.
  • A juvenile was taken into custody at 934 William St. for being beyond parental control.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of domestic assault at 316 S. Lorimier St.
  • Kenneth Davis, 18, no address given, was arrested on suspicion of stealing under $500 at Kohl's, 315 Shirley Drive.
  • Keane Harris, 17, no address given, was arrested on suspicion of stealing under $500 at Kohl's, 315 Shirley Drive.
  • Meghan Kelty, 26, no address given, was arrested on suspicion of stealing under $500 at Kohl's, 315 Shirley Drive.
  • Kevin Kim, 24, no address given, was arrested on suspicion of stealing under $500 at Kohl's, 315 Shirley Drive.

Summonses

  • Wakil M. Akash, 23, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for possession of drug paraphernalia at South Sprigg and Morgan Oak streets.
  • Brandon L. Madison, 24, of Mounds, Illinois, was arrested at William Street and Sheridan Drive on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported in the 1700 block of Lacey Street.
  • Domestic assault was reported in the 1100 block of Good Hope Street.
  • Domestic assault was reported at 520 S. Minnesota Ave.
  • Domestic assault was reported at 2013 Lacey St.

Burglary

  • Burglary and stealing were reported at 537 Alta Vista Drive.
  • Burglary and stealing were reported at Gary and Co. Hair Designers, 1017 Harmony St.

Thefts

  • Stealing was reported at 3449 Glenview Drive.
  • Stealing was reported at 1417 S. Mount Auburn Road
  • Stealing was reported at 1611 Scivally Drive.
  • Stealing was reported at 1815 Cape LaCroix Road.
  • Stealing was reported at 820 N. Sprigg St.
  • Stealing was reported at Food Giant, 1120 N. Kingshighway.
  • Stealing was reported at 232 S. Ellis St.
  • Stealing was reported at Wal-Mart, 3439 William St.
  • Stealing was reported at 1565 N. Kingshighway.
  • Stealing was reported at 1101 Good Hope St.
  • Stealing was reported at 85 S. Plaza Way.
  • A firearm was reported stolen at 36 N. Pind Wood Lane.
  • Stealing was reported at 2126 Independence St.

Property damage

  • Cape View Apartments, 901 Hackberry St., reported property damage.
  • A vehicle was reported damaged at 310 Broadway.
  • A violation of an order of protection was reported at 1419 West End Blvd.
  • Property damage was reported at 521 Broadway.

Miscellaneous

  • A 53-year-old man was taken into protective custody at 3276 William St.
  • A 21-year-old man was taken into protective custody at Sunset Boulevard and Themis Street.
  • A 27-year-old man was taken into protective custody.
Police/Fire Reports

