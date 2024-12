Failure to maintain financial responsibility/insurance, knowingly operating a motor vehicle without operable license lams/tail lamps, tampering with physical evidence in felony prosecution, littering, physical injury or property damage and delivery of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid were reported on Broadway.

Failure to maintain financial responsibility/insurance, knowingly operating a motor vehicle without operable license lams/tail lamps, tampering with physical evidence in felony prosecution, littering, physical injury or property damage and delivery of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid were reported on Broadway.