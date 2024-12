Third-degree domestic assault and first-degree property damage were reported on North Missouri Avenue.

Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on Whitener Street.

Thefts

Stealing motor vehicle/aircraft/watercraft was reported on Whitener Street.

Stealing a motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft was reported on William Street.

Theft from a building was reported on North Fountain Street.

Miscellaneous

First-degree property damage was reported on Cape Meadows Circle.

Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on Linden Street.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Independence Street.

Delivery of 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid was reported on South Park Avenue.

First-degree property damage, unlawful use of a weapon and discharging along highway or into outbuilding were reported on William Street.