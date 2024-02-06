All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
July 26, 2017

Cape Girardeau police report 7/26/17

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n William R. DeBose, 30, 1527 Hill St., was arrested at 1527 Hill St. on two Cape Girardeau County warrants. n Shaleia K. Payne, 32, 1400 S. West End Blvd., was arrested at 500 S. Pacific St. on two Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear for no operator's license and improper lane usage...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • William R. DeBose, 30, 1527 Hill St., was arrested at 1527 Hill St. on two Cape Girardeau County warrants.
  • Shaleia K. Payne, 32, 1400 S. West End Blvd., was arrested at 500 S. Pacific St. on two Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear for no operator's license and improper lane usage.
  • Jamie E. Davidson, 36, of Jackson was arrested at 3463 Armstrong Drive on two Cape Girardeau warrants for stealing and failure to appear for stealing.
  • Sheldon L. Thomas, 22, of Jackson was arrested at 2857 Themis St. on two Cape Girardeau County warrants.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Assault

  • Domestic assault, property damage and stealing were reported at 45 S. West End Blvd.

Miscellaneous

  • Assist other agency was reported at 211 Saint Francis Drive.
  • A 55-year-old man was taken into protective custody at Morgan Oak and South Sprigg streets.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Fire report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Police report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Police report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Fire report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Police report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Fire report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Police report 5-31-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Fire report 5-31-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy