All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
July 23, 2018

Cape Girardeau police report 7/23/18

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items: Arrests n Leonard McAdory, no age given, homeless, was arrested at 418 S. Sprigg St. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for resisting arrest. n Angela Horn, no age given, 1535 N. Main St., was arrested in the 800 block of South Sprigg and South Ellis streets...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items:

Arrests

  • Leonard McAdory, no age given, homeless, was arrested at 418 S. Sprigg St. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for resisting arrest.
  • Angela Horn, no age given, 1535 N. Main St., was arrested in the 800 block of South Sprigg and South Ellis streets.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of burglary and stealing at 617 Sycamore Circle.
  • Paige Fitzpatrick, no age given, of Jackson was arrested at William and Lorimier streets on a Miner, Missouri, warrant.
  • Joshua E. Foeste, 36, 607 Terry Lane, was arrested at College and South Ellis streets on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
  • Terrai Lowe, 48, 2712 Independence St., was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for child restraint.
  • Bahirom L. Figueroa, 19, of Springfield, Missouri, was arrested at 1400 S. West End Blvd. on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for stealing.
  • Kristy Jones, no age given, 510 S. West End Blvd., was arrested at 1313 Jefferson Ave. on a warrant for probation violation for stealing.
  • Kasandra Wood, no age given, 1401 Bessie St., was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.
  • Gabriel Bentley, no age given, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on Aquamsi Street on a warrant for probation violation for drugs.
  • Brittany N. Dean, 25, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear for a traffic violation.

Charges

  • Charges are pending against a suspect for delivering a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana at 2021 Independence St.
  • Crystal Renee Edney, 41, of Cape Girardeau faces charges of prohibited items and property free of litter.
  • Jaeda S. Golden, no age given, no address given, faces charges of nuisance leash law, city animal license, animal bite and vicious animal at 2089 Bessie St.
  • A juvenile faces charges of possession of marijuana under 35 grams at 1701 Lacey St.
  • A 16-year-old boy was referred to juvenile authorities for unlawful use of a weapon at 901 Hackberry St.

Summons

  • Heather N. Huffman, no age give, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for shoplifting at Schnucks, 19 S. Kingshighway.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Assault

  • Domestic assault was reported in the 200 block of Marlin Drive.

Thefts

  • Ford Groves, 1501 N. Kingshighway, reported motor-vehicle theft.
  • Stealing of $750 or more was reported at 2003 New Madrid St.
  • Theft was reported at 1837 Woodlawn Ave.

Property damage

  • Property damage was reported at 424 S. Spring Ave.

Miscellaneous

  • Trespassing was reported at Walmart, 3439 William St.
  • A request for service was made at 631 S. Sprigg St.
  • Trespassing was reported at 1406 Bessie St.
  • Tampering with a motor vehicle was reported at 2810 Whitener St.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Fire report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Police report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Police report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Fire report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Police report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Fire report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Police report 5-31-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Fire report 5-31-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy