Cape Girardeau police report 7/23/18

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items:
Arrests
- Leonard McAdory, no age given, homeless, was arrested at 418 S. Sprigg St. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for resisting arrest.
- Angela Horn, no age given, 1535 N. Main St., was arrested in the 800 block of South Sprigg and South Ellis streets.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of burglary and stealing at 617 Sycamore Circle.
- Paige Fitzpatrick, no age given, of Jackson was arrested at William and Lorimier streets on a Miner, Missouri, warrant.
- Joshua E. Foeste, 36, 607 Terry Lane, was arrested at College and South Ellis streets on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
- Terrai Lowe, 48, 2712 Independence St., was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for child restraint.
- Bahirom L. Figueroa, 19, of Springfield, Missouri, was arrested at 1400 S. West End Blvd. on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for stealing.
- Kristy Jones, no age given, 510 S. West End Blvd., was arrested at 1313 Jefferson Ave. on a warrant for probation violation for stealing.
- Kasandra Wood, no age given, 1401 Bessie St., was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.
- Gabriel Bentley, no age given, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on Aquamsi Street on a warrant for probation violation for drugs.
- Brittany N. Dean, 25, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear for a traffic violation.
Charges
- Charges are pending against a suspect for delivering a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana at 2021 Independence St.
- Crystal Renee Edney, 41, of Cape Girardeau faces charges of prohibited items and property free of litter.
- Jaeda S. Golden, no age given, no address given, faces charges of nuisance leash law, city animal license, animal bite and vicious animal at 2089 Bessie St.
- A juvenile faces charges of possession of marijuana under 35 grams at 1701 Lacey St.
- A 16-year-old boy was referred to juvenile authorities for unlawful use of a weapon at 901 Hackberry St.
Summons
- Heather N. Huffman, no age give, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for shoplifting at Schnucks, 19 S. Kingshighway.