Cape Girardeau police report 7/23/18

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items:

Leonard McAdory, no age given, homeless, was arrested at 418 S. Sprigg St. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for resisting arrest.

Angela Horn, no age given, 1535 N. Main St., was arrested in the 800 block of South Sprigg and South Ellis streets.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of burglary and stealing at 617 Sycamore Circle.

Paige Fitzpatrick, no age given, of Jackson was arrested at William and Lorimier streets on a Miner, Missouri, warrant.

Joshua E. Foeste, 36, 607 Terry Lane, was arrested at College and South Ellis streets on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.

Terrai Lowe, 48, 2712 Independence St., was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for child restraint.

Bahirom L. Figueroa, 19, of Springfield, Missouri, was arrested at 1400 S. West End Blvd. on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for stealing.

Kristy Jones, no age given, 510 S. West End Blvd., was arrested at 1313 Jefferson Ave. on a warrant for probation violation for stealing.

Kasandra Wood, no age given, 1401 Bessie St., was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.

Gabriel Bentley, no age given, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on Aquamsi Street on a warrant for probation violation for drugs.