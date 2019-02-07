All sections
July 2, 2019

Cape Girardeau police report 7/2/19

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt. Arrest n Natausha Fleming, 40, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at 3439 William St. on suspicion of theft. Assault n Assault was reported at 614 Good Hope St. A suspect was in custody...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrest

  • Natausha Fleming, 40, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at 3439 William St. on suspicion of theft.

Assault

  • Assault was reported at 614 Good Hope St. A suspect was in custody.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 2000 block of Lacey Street.
  • Burglary was reported at 9 Village Drive.

Miscellaneous

  • Kidnapping, armed criminal action and robbery were reported in the 1200 block of North Spanish Street.
  • Harassment was reported in the 1500 block of Independence Street.
  • Unlwaful possession of drug paraphernalia was reported in the 1400 block of North West End Boulevard. A suspect was in custody.

Jackson

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Joshua Norville, 35, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.
  • Curtis Mitchell, 50, of Glenallen, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license revoked, failure to register motor vehicle, displaying plates of another, failure to have insurance and seat-belt violation.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 100 block of North Georgia Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 900 block of Old Cape Road.
  • Theft was reported in the 1400 block of Old Cape Road.
  • Theft was reported in the 1100 block of Morton Street.
  • Burglary was reported in the 1500 block of Old Toll Road.

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported in the 2000 block of East Main Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the area of Parkview Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the area of Vera Wagner Drive.
  • Property damage was reported in the 200 block of West Washington Street.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 100 block of East Park Street.
  • Harassment was reported in the 900 block of Old Cape Road.
  • Harassment was reported in the 400 block of Marilyn Drive.
  • Trespassing was reported in the 100 block of South High Street.
Police/Fire Reports

