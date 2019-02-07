Cape Girardeau police report 7/2/19

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrest
- Natausha Fleming, 40, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at 3439 William St. on suspicion of theft.
Assault
- Assault was reported at 614 Good Hope St. A suspect was in custody.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 2000 block of Lacey Street.
- Burglary was reported at 9 Village Drive.
Miscellaneous
- Kidnapping, armed criminal action and robbery were reported in the 1200 block of North Spanish Street.
- Harassment was reported in the 1500 block of Independence Street.
- Unlwaful possession of drug paraphernalia was reported in the 1400 block of North West End Boulevard. A suspect was in custody.
Jackson
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Joshua Norville, 35, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.
- Curtis Mitchell, 50, of Glenallen, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license revoked, failure to register motor vehicle, displaying plates of another, failure to have insurance and seat-belt violation.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 100 block of North Georgia Street.
- Theft was reported in the 900 block of Old Cape Road.
- Theft was reported in the 1400 block of Old Cape Road.
- Theft was reported in the 1100 block of Morton Street.
- Burglary was reported in the 1500 block of Old Toll Road.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported in the 2000 block of East Main Street.
- Property damage was reported in the area of Parkview Street.
- Property damage was reported in the area of Vera Wagner Drive.
- Property damage was reported in the 200 block of West Washington Street.
- Domestic disturbance was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Domestic disturbance was reported in the 100 block of East Park Street.
- Harassment was reported in the 900 block of Old Cape Road.
- Harassment was reported in the 400 block of Marilyn Drive.
- Trespassing was reported in the 100 block of South High Street.