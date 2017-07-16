Cape Girardeau police report 7/16/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Nyeshia R. Scott, 20, 422 Bellevue St., Apt. D, was arrested at 422 Bellevue St. on a New Madrid County, Missouri, warrant.
- Edward P. Biler, 53, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested at 3439 William St. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia at 19. S. Kingshighway.
- Paul D. Henley, 35, 1112 Cape Hills Drive, was arrested at 3351 Percy Drive on suspicion of assault.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of a drug violation at 2136 William St.
- Justin Ramos, 27, no address given, was arrested at 64 S. Plaza Way on suspicion of theft.
Summonses
- Summer M. Headrick, 17, Alexis F. McMahon, 18, and Alexis U. Patterson, 18, all of Cape Girardeau, were issued summonses for theft at Wal-Mart, 3439 William St.
- Edward P. Biler, 53, of Chaffee, Missouri, was issued a summons for theft at Wal-Mart, 3439 William St.
- Philip Smith, 31, no address given, was issued a summons for property damage at 724 S. Sprigg St.
Assault
- Assault was reported in the 100 block of South Hanover Street.
Burglary
- Burglary was reported at 1822 Rampart St.
Thefts
- The Missouri Department of Labor reported theft at 3102 Blattner Drive.
- Theft was reported at 329 Albert St.
- Theft was reported at 314 N. Ellis St.
Property damage
- Property damage was reported at 1244 College St.
Miscellaneous
- An animal bite was reported at 2010 Sherwood Drive.
- Fraud was reported at 2818 Whitener St.
- Assist other agency was reported at Themis Street and North Pind Wood Lane.
- Fraud was reported at 1126 N. Sprigg St.
- A warrant of commitment was reported.
- Failure to return rental property was reported at Enterprise Rent-A-Car, 2008 N. Kingshighway.
- A drug violation was reported at 1100 S. Ranney Ave.
- Fraud was reported at 2533 Ford Drive.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWI
- Nikki J. Marx, 37, of Jackson was arrested on Interstate 55, mile marker 106.4, on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and driving while revoked-driving while suspended.
- Robert J. Rantz II, 51, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Interstate 55, mile marker 118.4, on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
Arrests
- Levi R. Elledge, 38, of Jackson was arrested on Larch Lane on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, driving while revoked-driving while suspended, a probation and parole warrant for a family offense and a Butler County, Missouri, warrant for a family offense for nonsupport.
- Paul J. Wilson, 45, no address, was arrested on South Cavalier Drive on a Ste. Genevieve County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear for aggravated assault of a police officer.
- David M. Ivey, 51, of Glenallen, Missouri, was arrested on North Kingshighway on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for passing a bad check.
- Erich C. Montgomery, 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Sunny Lane on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault.
- Eric J. Kimbel, 43, of Jackson was arrested on County Road 525 on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault and third-degree domestic assault.
- Richard C. Urhahn, 62, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Boutin Drive on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for first-degree property damage.