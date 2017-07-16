All sections
July 16, 2017

Cape Girardeau police report 7/16/17

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n Nyeshia R. Scott, 20, 422 Bellevue St., Apt. D, was arrested at 422 Bellevue St. on a New Madrid County, Missouri, warrant. n Edward P. Biler, 53, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested at 3439 William St. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Nyeshia R. Scott, 20, 422 Bellevue St., Apt. D, was arrested at 422 Bellevue St. on a New Madrid County, Missouri, warrant.
  • Edward P. Biler, 53, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested at 3439 William St. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia at 19. S. Kingshighway.
  • Paul D. Henley, 35, 1112 Cape Hills Drive, was arrested at 3351 Percy Drive on suspicion of assault.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of a drug violation at 2136 William St.
  • Justin Ramos, 27, no address given, was arrested at 64 S. Plaza Way on suspicion of theft.

Summonses

  • Summer M. Headrick, 17, Alexis F. McMahon, 18, and Alexis U. Patterson, 18, all of Cape Girardeau, were issued summonses for theft at Wal-Mart, 3439 William St.
  • Edward P. Biler, 53, of Chaffee, Missouri, was issued a summons for theft at Wal-Mart, 3439 William St.
  • Philip Smith, 31, no address given, was issued a summons for property damage at 724 S. Sprigg St.

Assault

  • Assault was reported in the 100 block of South Hanover Street.

Burglary

  • Burglary was reported at 1822 Rampart St.
Thefts

  • The Missouri Department of Labor reported theft at 3102 Blattner Drive.
  • Theft was reported at 329 Albert St.
  • Theft was reported at 314 N. Ellis St.

Property damage

  • Property damage was reported at 1244 College St.

Miscellaneous

  • An animal bite was reported at 2010 Sherwood Drive.
  • Fraud was reported at 2818 Whitener St.
  • Assist other agency was reported at Themis Street and North Pind Wood Lane.
  • Fraud was reported at 1126 N. Sprigg St.
  • A warrant of commitment was reported.
  • Failure to return rental property was reported at Enterprise Rent-A-Car, 2008 N. Kingshighway.
  • A drug violation was reported at 1100 S. Ranney Ave.
  • Fraud was reported at 2533 Ford Drive.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWI

  • Nikki J. Marx, 37, of Jackson was arrested on Interstate 55, mile marker 106.4, on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and driving while revoked-driving while suspended.
  • Robert J. Rantz II, 51, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Interstate 55, mile marker 118.4, on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Arrests

  • Levi R. Elledge, 38, of Jackson was arrested on Larch Lane on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, driving while revoked-driving while suspended, a probation and parole warrant for a family offense and a Butler County, Missouri, warrant for a family offense for nonsupport.
  • Paul J. Wilson, 45, no address, was arrested on South Cavalier Drive on a Ste. Genevieve County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear for aggravated assault of a police officer.
  • David M. Ivey, 51, of Glenallen, Missouri, was arrested on North Kingshighway on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for passing a bad check.
  • Erich C. Montgomery, 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Sunny Lane on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault.
  • Eric J. Kimbel, 43, of Jackson was arrested on County Road 525 on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault and third-degree domestic assault.
  • Richard C. Urhahn, 62, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Boutin Drive on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for first-degree property damage.
Police/Fire Reports

