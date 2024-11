July 14, 2017

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n Tris D. Wickware, 41, 2209 Melrose Ave., was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant. n A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest by fleeing in the 1000 block of Independence Street...