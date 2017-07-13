Cape Girardeau police report 7/13/17

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Justin T. Aden, 27, 1529 Dunklin St., was arrested at 1529 Dunklin St. on two Cape Girardeau warrants for suspended license and no insurance.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of domestic assault in the 800 block of Park Avenue.

Chiquita C. Bell, 35, 1005 S. Benton St., was arrested at 1005 S. Benton St. on two Cape Girardeau County warrants.

Heather M. Spaeth, 32, of Florissant, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for speeding.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia at 1005 S. Benton St.