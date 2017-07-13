Cape Girardeau police report 7/13/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Justin T. Aden, 27, 1529 Dunklin St., was arrested at 1529 Dunklin St. on two Cape Girardeau warrants for suspended license and no insurance.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of domestic assault in the 800 block of Park Avenue.
- Chiquita C. Bell, 35, 1005 S. Benton St., was arrested at 1005 S. Benton St. on two Cape Girardeau County warrants.
- Heather M. Spaeth, 32, of Florissant, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for speeding.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia at 1005 S. Benton St.
- Anthony L. Stallings, 32, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for no insurance and improper registration.