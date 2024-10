June 9, 2017

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n Rayburn L. Pullen, 43, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for probation violation. n Jean M. Allen, 50, of Altenburg, Missouri, was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants for improper registration and no insurance...