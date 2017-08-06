All sections
June 8, 2017

Cape Girardeau police report 6/8/17

June 8, 2017

Cape Girardeau police report 6/8/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

vArrests

  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of violation of an order of protection.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of domestic assault, endangering the welfare of a child and possession of a firearm.
  • Ronald J. Stufflebean, 59, 124 Lot Drive Trail, No. 113, was arrested at the Wal-Mart entrance on Route K on a Phelps County, Missouri, warrant.
  • Steven B. Morris, 29, homeless, was arrested at 353 S. Kingshighway on a New Madrid County, Missouri, warrant.

Summonses

  • Lacey R. Jordan, 23, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for receiving stolen property.
  • Michael K. Ford, 21, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for animal neglect at 1007 N. Middle St.
Assaults

  • Domestic assault was reported.
  • Assault and theft were reported.

Burglary

  • Burglary was reported at 919 S. Ellis St.

Property damage

  • A vehicle window was reported damaged at 316 S. Lorimier St.
  • A window and siding were reported damaged at 1116 S. Ranney Ave.

Miscellaneous

  • A 64-year-old man was taken into protective custody.
  • A 25-year-old man was taken into protective custody.
  • Harassment was reported.
  • Forcible rape was reported.
Police/Fire Reports

