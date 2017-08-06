Cape Girardeau police report 6/8/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
vArrests
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of violation of an order of protection.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of domestic assault, endangering the welfare of a child and possession of a firearm.
- Ronald J. Stufflebean, 59, 124 Lot Drive Trail, No. 113, was arrested at the Wal-Mart entrance on Route K on a Phelps County, Missouri, warrant.
- Steven B. Morris, 29, homeless, was arrested at 353 S. Kingshighway on a New Madrid County, Missouri, warrant.
Summonses
- Lacey R. Jordan, 23, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for receiving stolen property.
- Michael K. Ford, 21, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for animal neglect at 1007 N. Middle St.