DWI

Driving while intoxicated was reported on Main Street.

Thefts

Theft of a motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft was reported on Themis Street.

Burglary was reported on North Fountain Street.

Second-degree burglary was reported on Bloomfield Street.

Theft was reported on North Kingshighway.

Theft was reported on North Sprigg Street.

Theft of a vehicle was reported on North Kingshighway.

Theft of a motor vehicle/aircraft/watercraft was reported.

Miscellaneous

Fraud was reported on South Broadview Street.

Weapon violation was reported on South Ellis Street.

Fraud was reported on William Street.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Broadview Street.

Ex parte or full order protection violation was reported.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William Street.

Unlawful use of a weapon and assault by attempting or causing injury, pain or illness were reported on North Middle Street.

Suspicious person camping or on public property was reported on Lions Way.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Henderson Avenue.

First-degree property damage was reported on South Main Street.

First-degree property damage was reported on Hazel Street.