Cape Girardeau police report 6/7/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWI
- Lauren E. Greenlee, 17, of Jackson was arrested at Broadway and Kingshighway on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and failure to drive within a single lane.
Arrests
- Cassandra L. Morris, 28, of Commerce, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for stealing.
- Eddie D. Walrath, 58, homeless, was arrested at 1701 Lacey St. on a Franklin County, Missouri, warrant for possession of stolen property and an Owensville, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear for stealing.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm.
- Wakil M. Akash, 23, 723 Good Hope St., was arrested at Good Hope and South Pacific streets on two Cape Girardeau warrants for speeding and no insurance.
- Julia N. Linley, 36, 1934 Delwin St., was arrested at Jefferson Avenue and South Pacific Street on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for stealing.
- Jevon D. Burleson, 19, 1444 N. Water St., was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear for no headlights and no operator's license.