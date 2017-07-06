Cape Girardeau police report 6/7/17

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Lauren E. Greenlee, 17, of Jackson was arrested at Broadway and Kingshighway on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and failure to drive within a single lane.

Cassandra L. Morris, 28, of Commerce, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for stealing.

Eddie D. Walrath, 58, homeless, was arrested at 1701 Lacey St. on a Franklin County, Missouri, warrant for possession of stolen property and an Owensville, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear for stealing.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Wakil M. Akash, 23, 723 Good Hope St., was arrested at Good Hope and South Pacific streets on two Cape Girardeau warrants for speeding and no insurance.

Julia N. Linley, 36, 1934 Delwin St., was arrested at Jefferson Avenue and South Pacific Street on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for stealing.