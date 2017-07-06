All sections
June 7, 2017

Cape Girardeau police report 6/7/17

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. DWI n Lauren E. Greenlee, 17, of Jackson was arrested at Broadway and Kingshighway on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and failure to drive within a single lane...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWI

  • Lauren E. Greenlee, 17, of Jackson was arrested at Broadway and Kingshighway on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and failure to drive within a single lane.

Arrests

  • Cassandra L. Morris, 28, of Commerce, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for stealing.
  • Eddie D. Walrath, 58, homeless, was arrested at 1701 Lacey St. on a Franklin County, Missouri, warrant for possession of stolen property and an Owensville, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear for stealing.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm.
  • Wakil M. Akash, 23, 723 Good Hope St., was arrested at Good Hope and South Pacific streets on two Cape Girardeau warrants for speeding and no insurance.
  • Julia N. Linley, 36, 1934 Delwin St., was arrested at Jefferson Avenue and South Pacific Street on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for stealing.
  • Jevon D. Burleson, 19, 1444 N. Water St., was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear for no headlights and no operator's license.
Summons

  • Maurice J. Leray Jr., 52, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for supplying alcohol to a minor at 5 N. Henderson Ave.

Assault

  • Domestic assault and attempted suicide were reported.

Thefts

  • Theft of a cellphone and debit card and fraudulent use of a credit or debit device were reported at 3049 William St.
  • Clothing was reported stolen at Kohl's, 315 Shirley Drive.

Miscellaneous

  • Assist other agency was reported.
